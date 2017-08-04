Bauer's strong outing helps lead Indians over Yankees, 7-2

CLEVELAND — Trevor Bauer delivered a strong outing, but Giovanny Urshela stole the show Friday night.

Bauer tossed seven quality innings to lead the Indians to a 7-2 win over the New York Yankees before a sellout crowd at Progressive Field. Urshela supported him with two of the better highlight-reel plays of the season, which came in back-to-back innings.

With runners on the corners in the fifth, Clint Frazier grounded a ball down the third-base line that took a high hop. Urshela reached to his right and above his head as he crossed into foul territory, nabbed it and then made a leaping throw to nail Ronald Torreyes at the plate and save a run.

Urshela received a standing ovation for the play, and then made a diving stop in the sixth for good measure. Matt Holliday drilled a hard-hit grounder to the left of Urshela, who dove to field it and then made the throw to first from his knees.

Those two plays went along with a terrific effort to get the lead out on a bunt attempt a week earlier in San Francisco to bolster Urshela's already strong defensive resume.

Bauer (10-8) turned in his second consecutive quality start, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks. He also struck out seven. The start came after a one-run, eight-inning performance against the Los Angeles Angels.

Bauer's big moment came in the fifth after Aaron Judge walked to load the bases one batter after Urshela cut down Torreyes at the plate. Bauer responded by striking out Gary Sanchez to end the inning, and then smacked his glove three times and yelled before turning for the dugout.

Offensively, the Indians (59-48) for the second consecutive night did some damage while also taking advantage of some mistakes by the Yankees (57-51).

In the second, Austin Jackson continued his torrid stretch with a double down the left-field line off starting pitcher Jaime Garcia (0-1) to score Carlos Santana from first base. Jackson later scored on a passed ball to make it 2-0.

Michael Brantley singled to right field an inning later with Brandon Guyer on first. Guyer slid into third ahead of Judge's throw, which hit Guyer and skipped into the crowd to allow Guyer to score. Edwin Encarnacion later added a sacrifice fly to score Brantley to put the Indians on top 4-0.

Brantley drove in Guyer in the fifth with an RBI single. He then advanced to second on a wild pitch, to third on a groundout and home on another wild pitch.

Encarnacion capped the scoring in the eighth with an RBI double off the left-field wall that missed being his 23rd home run of the season by a few feet.

