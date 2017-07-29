Danny Salazar, Jose Ramirez power Cleveland Indians past White Sox, 9-3, for eighth straight win

Salazar, in his second start since coming off the disabled list, allowed two runs in six innings as the Indians beat the rebuilding White Sox, 9-3, for their eighth straight win. It's their longest winning streak of the season, but they haven't been able to pull away from Kansas City in the AL Central because the Royals have won nine straight.

The Indians placed Salazar (4-5, 4.63) on the disabled list on June 6 with a sore right shoulder. He didn't return until July 22, throwing seven scoreless innings against Toronto in a 2-1 victory in 10 innings. Salazar, in his two starts since being activated, is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA. He's struck out 16, walked two and allowed four hits.

Salazar has never had a problem striking batters out, but when it comes to control and command it has been a different. In his last two starts, he's thrown 69 percent (127-for-183) of his pitches for strikes.

Friday, Salazar didn't allow a hit until the Matt Davidson's leadoff single in the fifth. He didn't allow a run until Davidson hit a two-run homer in the seventh. Salazar struck out eight, walked two and allowed three hits to win his first game since May 21 against Houston.

"As good as it was to see him in his first start, to start backing it up, that's when it starts to get exciting," said manager Terry Francona. "And I thought he did all that. He got a pitch up that that kid (Davidson) hit a long way, which he's done a few times. But eight strikeouts, two walks and he held his stuff. We're really, really pleased."

The White Sox, who have traded away most of their big-league talent, have lost 13 of their last 14 games. They are the fifth last-place team the Indians have played in their last six series.

The Indians finally treed lefty Derek Holland. The Newark, Ohio native entered Friday's game with a 7-1 record against the Tribe, including two wins in April this year.

Friday they knocked him out of the game in 4 1/3 innings, scoring six runs on nine hits. In his two April wins, Holland held the Indians to one run on four hits in 12 innings.

"He's pitched really well against us," said Francona. "We got a couple early, which was good, and then we started putting it together and added on again."

It's hard to say who gave Holland (5-10, 5.42) a tougher time, the Indians or plate umpire Bill Welke. In the fourth inning, following a walk by Jose Ramirez, Holland threw a pitch to Brandon Guyer that he thought was a strike. Welke called it a ball and came out to the mound to admonish Holland.

Welke didn't eject Holland, but the veteran lefty didn't make it through the fifth. Ramirez, after the Indians loaded the bases on singles by Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor and an intentional walk to Edwin Encarnacion, hit a two-run single to left for a 4-0 lead. Holland walked Austin Jackson and Guyer to force home another run and was replaced.

Asked what he thought when the White Sox walked Encarnacion to get to him, Ramirez said, "This is baseball. The game indicates a lot of different things. I just try to get a good pitch, put a good swing on it and thank God I had good results."

Ramirez, who went 4-for-5 to raise his average to .322, gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with a leadoff homer in the second. It was his 18th homer of the season. He started this season with 19 homers in his career.

Santana and Michael Brantley homered as well. It was Santana's 14th homer and Brantley's eighth, three coming in his last six games. Santana is hitting .326 (28-for-86) with five homers and 17 RBI in his last 23 games.

"It's starting to be that second half," said Francona. "You'll look up and he'll get to those numbers. He always does. I think that bodes well for us."

What it means

The Indians have outscored the opposition, 62-22, during their eight-game winning streak. They are averaging 7.8 runs per game.

The pitches

Salazar threw 97 pitches, 66 (68 percent) for strikes. Holland threw 84 pitches, 43 (51 percent) for strikes.

Four by four

Ramirez had four hits and four runs in his first four at-bats Friday. It was his second four-hit game of the season and the fourth of his career. It was the third four-run game of his career.

The Indians finished with 16 hits, including four by Ramirez and two each by Brantley, Guyer and Yan Gomes.

Thanks for coming

The Indians and White Sox drew 20,387 to Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night. First pitch was at 8:10 p.m. with a temperature of 74 degrees

Next

Corey Kluber (8-3, 2.74) will face White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez (5-9, 4.60) on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. SportsTime Ohio, WTAM/1100 and WMMS/FM 100.7 will carry the game.

Kluber is coming off a win against Toronto on Sunday in which he allowed one run and struck out 14 in 7 2/3 innings. He's 2-0 against Chicago this year and 8-4 in his career. Jose Abreu is hitting .324 (12-for-37) with three homers and eight RBI against Kluber.

Gonzalez is coming off a win over the Cubs, but is 2-9 in his last 11 starts. He's 0-1 in two starts against the Tribe this year and 4-2 in his career. Edwin Encarnacion has four homers and 15 RBI against Gonzalez

