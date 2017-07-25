If only for one swing, Michael Brantley demonstrated that there's still some thunder left in his bat

Prior to Sunday afternoon, that drought was much more severe.

Brantley slugged an offering from J.A. Happ beyond the center-field fence at Progressive Field on Sunday, his first home run since April 30, a span of 54 games and 233 plate appearances.

When the left fielder returned to the Indians' dugout, he received the silent treatment from his teammates. Finally, manager Terry Francona caved.

"I looked around and then I saw that nobody was [reacting] and I was cracking up. So, I went over and told him, 'I'll give you a little love,' because everybody was just, nothing. I think stuff like that is funny."

Brantley has still done plenty of hitting, even if his lumber has lacked a bit of thunder. He owns a .303 average, an .807 OPS and, despite the modest digit in the home-run department (six), he has tallied 19 doubles in 76 games. His numbers -- and his surgically repaired shoulder -- were healthy enough to earn him a spot on the American League All-Star team, by way of the peer vote.

Still, when asked about his home-run drought, Brantley dropped his head, smiled and suggested his power would return eventually. It did on Sunday, if only for one swing.

"I don't know if I ever get too fixated on it," Francona said. "He's battled back so much to be an everyday player. I care more about him being healthy enough to be in the lineup. There are some players you just come to trust so much, and he's one of them. Whether it's hitting the ball out of the ballpark or not, his presence in the lineup helps you win games."

The strange part, though, is that Brantley hit five home runs in April. So to where did that power disappear? Is it a matter of Brantley readjusting to the rigors of a 162-game schedule after missing nearly the entire 2016 season? In April, he was fresh after rehabbing all winter.

"It could be," said assistant hitting coach Matt Quatraro. "He's healthy now. At the beginning of the year, he was still building up his reps. I really just think it's a matter of confidence and feeling like you're 100 percent there with your swing. He's so hyper-aware of everything in his swing. If it's a little bit off, sometimes it takes him out of his approach a little bit."

Quatraro said Brantley "doesn't feel 100 percent locked in."

"He has a good swing that stays in the zone for a long time, so he gets hits, but he's swinging at more pitches that he normally wouldn't swing at," Quatraro said. "You see a little swing-and-miss. He's expanding more. He has such good hand-eye coordination to put some of those balls in play and get hits out of it. He's getting a lot of hits right now on pitches that he normally drives."

Brantley's swinging-strike rate (5.3 percent) is by far the highest of his career (average: 3.6 percent). Two years ago, he made contact with 84.6 percent of the pitches outside of the strike zone that he offered at. This season, that percentage has dropped to 70.8.

It's understandable that the two-time All-Star would take some time to return to his old form. Even without the power, Brantley has proven plenty productive.

"The way he plays the outfield, his at-bats, the quality of at-bats -- the home runs will come," Francona said. "But the gap power is probably more important than anything else.

"I never even thought to say anything to him. He's so consistent."

