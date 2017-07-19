Lefty Grove Resuts

Bantam Division Championship Game

Eagles Club 9, Monroeville Black 7

Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer two singles, Preston Bleile one single, Casey Fries three singles, Landon Fries one single, Weston Gfell two sigles, Noah Helton two singles, Jack Pittenger one single, Leona Priest one single, Leeland Ramsey one single, two doubles, Cohen Reer one single, Braydan Weinert one double.

Monroeville Black: Grant Crawford two singles, Alex Dowell one single, Jaxson Hedrick two singles, Isaac Krueger two singles, Carter Roeder one single, Calvin Schafer two singles, Vinny Schafer two singles, Reid Wasserman one single, Andrew Welfle one single, one double, one triple, Tristan Wise one single.

Colt Division

Monroeville Gold 2, Norwalk Teachers’ Association 1

Monroeville Gold: Bryson Dunlap one single, Kyle Jarrett one single, Landon Roeder one double.

Norwalk Teachers’ Association: Mark Marett one single, Colin Oney one single, Nathaniel Sandor one single, Braylon Tovo one single.

Junior Division

Monroeville Black 6, Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 3

Monroeville Black: Cain Clark one single, Jimmy Clingman two singles, one triple, Heath Ringer one single, Ryan Smith one single, Levi Stegaman one double, Case Zehnder one triple.

Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s: Wyatt Fox one single, Nicholas Lukac two triples, Kayden Rospert one double.

Bantam Division

Eagles Club 13, American Legion 0

Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer two singles, Preston Bleile two singles, Casey Fries one single, Landon Fries two singles and one double, Weston Gfell three singles, Noah Helton three singles, Addisyn Lewis one single, Jack Pittenger one single and one double, Leona Priest two singles, Leeland Ramsey two singles and one double, Cohen Reer two singles, Braydan Weinert one single and one double.

American Legion: Cade Evans two singles, Landon Johnson one single, Andrew Mitchell one single, Thomas Pertner one single.

Monroeville Black 18, Western Reserve Team 1 8

Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard two singles, Grant Crawford three singles, Alex Dowell two singles, Jaxson Hedrick one single and two doubles, Isaac Kruger two singles and one double, Carter Roeder two singles, Calvin Schafer one single and one double, Vinny Schafer three singles, Reid Wasserman three singles and one double, Andrew Welfle three singles and one home run, Tristan Wise three singles.

Western Reserve Team 1: Connor Allsopp one single, Cohen Dawson one single, Micaiah Drennen three singles, Dominic Edwards two singles and one double, Kaden Kinney one single, Austin Kolb one single, Mason Jarrett one single, Lucas Summerfield four singles, Cailyn Tusing two singles, Landyn Weigel three singles.

Monroeville Black 12, Lions Club 11

Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard two singles, Grant Crawford three singles, Alex Dowell three singles, Jaxson Hedrick two singles and two doubles, Isaac Kruger three singles, Aiden Myers three singles, Carter Roeder three singles, Calvin Schafer two singles, Vinny Schafer one single, Reid Wasserman four singles, Andrew Welfle four singles, Tristan Wise two singles and one double.

Lions Club: Alex Christophel one single and one double, Kade Houck three singles, Aubrey Kluding one single, Adyson Lepley two singles, Alakai Mack two singles, Amaree Mack two singles, Brady Singer three singles and one double, Gabe Snyder two singles and one double, Izaac Snyder one single and two doubles, Hunter Springer two singles.

Colt Division

Norwalk Teachers’ Association 6, Lake Erie Construction 5

Norwalk Teachers’ Association: Lincoln Bolton one double, Colin Oney one double, Spencer Smith two singles.

Lake Erie Construction: Jacob Collins two singles, Emerson Gahring one single, Kaden Goosetree one single, Nicholas Helton two singles, Luke Metcalf one double.

Chase Appraisal 12, Don Tester Ford 6

Chase Appraisal: Kaleb Ellis one single, Brock Kuhl two singles, Andy Strecker one single, James Wallace three singles and one home run, Ricky Wallace two singles.

Don Tester Ford: Dustin Brummitt one single, Stephan Lukac one single, Evan Minor two singles, Lydia Rospert one single, Evan Wangler one single.

Norwalk Teachers’ Association 12, Chase Appraisal 0

Norwalk Teachers’ Association: Mark Marett one single, Steven Meagrow one single, Reagan Mooney one single, Colin Oney one single and one double, Westin Sage one double, Nathaniel Sandor one single, Daniel Schenk two singles, Spencer Smith one single.

Chase Appraisal: Evan Epperley one single, Bryan Gibson one single, Ethan Hessemer one single.

Monroeville Black 12, Monroeville Gold 2

Monroeville Black: Blake Ackerman one single, Derek Ackerman one single, Colt Clark one single, Grady Lasch two singles and one double, Brody McGee two singles, Bryson Wittmer three singles.

Monroeville Gold: Braden Barman one single, Landin Hershiser one single, Ethan Pomerich one single.

Junior Division

Battles Insurance 5, Civista Banking 1

Battles Insurance: Dalton Chapin one double, Derick Phillips one single, Jack Wasiniak one single and one double.

Civista Banking: Donovan Bailey one single, Alex Herf two singles, Alexander Mullins two singles, Michael Teter one single.