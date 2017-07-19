Giants rally past Indians

San Francisco added three runs in the eighth to take a 5-4 lead on a two-run double by Buster Posey.

With the loss, Cleveland finished the six-game roadtrip at 1-5, falling to 48-45 overall.

The Giants opened scoring with a run in the first inning, but the Tribe tallied three in the third, as Michael Brantley singled home Carlos Carrasco, followed by a two-run single by Jose Ramirez. The Indians scored again in the top of the eighth on a Carlos Santana single.

Carrasco had a solid game, allowing two earned runs on six hits to go with six strikeouts in six innings. Bryan Shaw suffered the loss, giving up two runs on two hits.

Cleveland will return home to host Toronto on Friday at 7:10 p.m.