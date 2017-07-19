Cleveland Indians pitching: Corey Kluber will miss Friday's start, Danny Salazar starts Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO — A stiff neck has forced manager Terry Francona to shuffle the the Indians' starting rotation for the weekend series against Toronto at Progressive Field.

Corey Kluber will miss his scheduled start on Friday because of a stiff neck. His spot will be taken by Trevor Bauer, with Danny Salazar returning to the rotation on Saturday. Francona said Kluber or Josh Tomlin could start Sunday.

Francona mentioned Kluber's stiff neck on Tuesday, but said Kluber was going to throw his bullpen session Wednesday to see how he felt. When reporters talked to Francona on Wednesday morning, Kluber had not thrown when he announced the changes.

"Kluber's stiff neck is just something that came up," said Francona.

In Bauer's last start, he didn't make it out of the first inning in a 7-3 loss to Oakland on Sunday. It took Bauer 43 pitches to record two outs in that game.

Kluber (7-3, 2.86) pitched Saturday against the A's. He started the eighth with a 3-2 lead, but allowed a leadoff homer to Matt Chapman. The A's won the game, 5-3, in the ninth.

Salazar (3-5, 5.40) has been on the disabled list since June 6 with a sore right shoulder. He threw six scoreless innings in a rehab start for Class AAA Columbus on Sunday. Salazar, who will make his first big league start since May 27 against Kansas City, has been rehabbing and working on his mechanics since going on the disabled list.

Following Salazar's May 27 start, he made two relief appearances for the Indians before going on the disabled list. The Indians will have to make a roster move to activate Salazar.

