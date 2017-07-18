On a dark day for the Cleveland Indians, Francisco Lindor swings into the light

He does them on the field, weather permitting. In one, he stands with his back toward a trainer or teammate and throws a heavy gray and black medicine ball over his head several times. Then he runs a series of short agility drills, stepping in an out of a rope ladder that is on the ground.

Lindor says he does those drills outside to get his eyes accustomed to the natural light that he'll soon be playing in. If those drills have helped, well, to be kind the results have been hard to see. The Lindor who dazzled in his first season and a half has been playing in the shadows since a hot April.

Lately, however, it looks like he's beginning to see the light.

Lindor, in an otherwise disappointing 7-3 loss to the A's on Sunday, went 4-for-4 with three straight doubles. The fact that he scored just one run, despite hitting two of his doubles to start innings, exemplified how the Indians were swept by the last-place A's. They were a combined 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position in the three-game sweep.

The Indians have not emerged from the All-Star break like a bullet train. Lindor, fresh off his second All-Star Game, was 1-for-8 in the first two games of the sweep before Sunday.

"They outplayed us. The pitched better than us. They hit better than us and they played better defense than us," said Lindor. "It looked like we came out expecting to win. . .and we didn't."

The Indians still hold a 11/2-game lead in the AL Central, but they are entering another trap series Monday night against the last-place Giants. From last place in the AL West to last place in the NL West, the Indians have a chance to put some distance between themselves and the Twins and Royals in the Central.

In fact, after the San Francisco series, they play four more consecutive games against last-place teams -- three against Toronto and a makeup game against the Reds on July 24. But can they take advantage of the opportunity?

"We have to bounce back and continue to play the game like we've been playing it," said Lindor, referring to the Indians winning seven of their last 11 games before the break.

Lindor's four-hit game, the second of his career, pushed his average to .258 (93-for-361). He has 28 doubles, two triples, 14 homers, 43 RBI and a .778 OPS.

The Indians are 90 games into the season. At this time last year, Lindor was hitting .301 (104-for-345). He had 20 doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 45 RBI and a .812 OPS.

One difference between this year and last is Lindor's on-base percentage -- .360 with 62 runs last year compared to .315 with 50 runs this year.

"Frankie swung the bat really well," said manager Terry Francona after Sunday's game. "He stayed nice and short with his swing and the ball jumped off his bat kind of like we're accustomed to seeing as opposed to it being long and loopier. He was really short to the ball and that was good to see."

Lindor hit .309 (29-for-94) with seven homers and 17 RBI in April. The next two months he hit .229 (49-for-214) with seven homers and 21 RBI. This month Lindor is hitting .283 (15-for-53) with five RBI.

"It was a good day on the field," said Lindor. "I've got to make sure I continue to do whatever it takes to get on base. That's the important thing to be on base for my teammates."

Lindor reached on an infield single in the first inning, but Michael Brantley hit into an inning-ending double play. He doubled Brandon Guyer to third in the second and scored on Brantley's single. In the sixth and seventh Lindor started the innings with doubles, but didn't score.

"It's tough, tough," said Lindor. "In the eighth inning, Brantley pulled the ball (to right field), but I didn't move up. That's on me. That stuff can't happen."

The Indians went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Sunday. As a team they rank 13th in the AL with a .239 average with runners in scoring position. As Francona has said more and more this season, "That's a tough way to play the game."

