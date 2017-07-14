Will the Cleveland Indians' All-Star Game performance lead them to big things in the 2nd half?

"Cleveland is here," said Brantley, after the American League's 2-1 victory in 10 innings at Marlins Park. "We played good baseball last year. We've been playing good baseball this year. It's exciting to be a part of it and I'll glad to be a part of it."

Jose Ramirez started at third base, went 2-for-2 and stole a base. Andrew Miller pitched the 10th inning to earn the save. Brantley singled to right in the eighth inning for his first All-Star hit. Francisco Lindor went 0-for-2, but played well in the field.

Not to mention emergency manager Brad Mills and the Tribe's coaching staff leading the American League to the victory that tied the all-time series at 43-43-2. Mills, the Tribe's bench coach, was filling in for Terry Francona, who stayed in Cleveland while recovering from a heart procedure.

Francona is scheduled to rejoin the team this week when the Indians start a six-game West Coast trip against Oakland and the Giants.

Corey Kluber, the team's fifth All-Star, did not pitch after starting Sunday night against Detroit at Progressive Field.

"My last All-Star Game I got robbed of a hit by Dee Gordon (Dodger second baseman)," said Brantley, referring to the 2014 All-Star Game. "This is very satisfying, very humbling. I couldn't have got here by myself. I'm so thankful to be here and to get a hit is a little bit of ice on the cake -- and we got the win."

Brantley was upset after the game that he didn't ask to get the ball that he sent into right field against Colorado closer Greg Holland.

"No I didn't get the ball," said Brantley. "I was just so excited about getting on first base I didn't think about."

The game ended with Brantley hitting fourth, Lindor fifth, Miller celebrating the save and Mills and the coaching staff in the dugout.

"That was pretty cool," said Brantley.

Lindor replaced All-Star starting shorstop Carlos Correa of Houston. He struck out swinging in the sixth and eighth innings.

"Typical Michael Brantley, typical Miller, typical Josey," said Lindor about his teammates All-Star accomplishments.

In a celebration of Latin America's influence on baseball, MLB had a number of Latin American Hall of Famers throw out ceremonial first pitches before Tuesday's game. Roberto Alomar threw his pitch to Lindor, who grew up in Puerto Rico following Alomar's career.

"An honor. A privilege," said Lindor. "Super cool. Extremely cool. I've been getting to know him a little bit better and it's been awesome."

The Indians open the second half on Friday against the A's at Oakland Coliseum. They will work out in Oakland on Thursday, but Francona advised the Tribe's All-Stars to skip the workout and get some rest.

The Indians will come out of the break in first place in the AL Central at 47-40. They have a 2 1/2-game lead over the Twins and a three-game lead over the Royals.

"I think as a team we're excited," said Miller. "We have big plans and we think we're better than we've played. It's not going to be easy.

"The Royals are playing really well, the division is always tough. It's kind of clustered right now. I think right now we're excited to get back together, we're excited to get Tito back and get out there and show off what we can do in the second half."

The All-Star Game no longer carries any weight in what happens after the last 2 1/2 months of the season are complete. But as far as setting a tone for what awaits the Indians, it wasn't a bad way to start.

