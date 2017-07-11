Lefty Grove Results

Bantam Division

Eagles Club 18, Elks Lodge 730 6

Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer one single, Preston Bleile one single, on triple, Casey Fries two doubles, Landon Fries one single, one home run, Weston Gfell two singles, Kaleigh Harris one single, Noah Helton two singles, one double, Jack Pittenger one single, Leeland Ramsey two single, one home run, Cohen Reer one single, one triple, Brayden Weinert one single, one double.

Elks Lodge 730: Mason Barman two singles, Vincent Caizzo one single, Brandon Carty two singles, River Couch one single, one double, Kyrie Gipson one single, Lincoln Snyder three singles, Gretchen Willer one single.

Western Reserve Team 2 21, Lions Club 12

Western Reserve Team 2: Grant Fannin three singles, Same Koler five singles, Parker Lewis six singles, Landen Oates four singles, Cooper Roe five singles.

Lions Club: Alex Christophel one single, one double, Carleigh Davis one single, Xander Gfell-King three singles, Kade Houck two singles, Aubrey Kluding two singles, Adyson Lepley one single, Alakai Mack three singles, Amaree Mack four singles, Brady Singer three singles, Gabe Snyder two doubles, Izaac Snyder three singles, Hunter Springer four singles.

Colt Division

Chase Appraisal 8, Don Tester Ford 7

Chase Appraisal: Ethan Hessemer one single.

Don Tester Ford: No Highlights.

Junior Division

Monroeville Black 12, Battles Insurance 2

Monroeville Black: Isaac Clingman one single, Jimmy Clingman one single, one double, Heath Ringer one single, Ryan Smith one single, Levi Stegaman one single, Case Zehnder one single.

Battles Insurance: Dalton Chapin one single, Nathan Kessler one single, Ryan Preston one single, Bradley Vogt one double, Jack Wasiniak one single.

Senior Division

Schild’s IGA 18, JDB Home Improvement 8

Schild’s IGA: Camden Caizzo one single, Andrew Epperly two singles, Spencer Myers three singles, Brody Service two singles, Gavin Starcher one single, one double, Jude Sweet two singles, Blayke Wright one single.

JDB Home Improvement: Owen Austin one single, Braxton Friend two singles, Nicholas Moore one single.

7-7-17

Bantam Division

Monroeville Gold 8, IOOF 2

Monroeville Gold: Veto Blair one single, Joey Campagna two singles, Cooper Cleary one double, Caleb Dixon one single, one double, Kiptyn Kamann three singles, Landon Kennebeck one single, Hayden Long three singles, Carter Missler three singles, Ethan Smiley three singles, RJ Smithson one single, Layne Neuberger one single.

IOOF: Tyson Corbin three singles, Dakota Goostree one single, Brayden Hockenberry one single, Conrad Roth one single, Zander Shober one single, Treyton Shullick two singles.

Lions Club 9, Key Bank 2

Lions Club: Alex Christophel three singles, Carleigh Davis one single, Xander Gfell-King one single, Kade Houck three singles, Aubrey Kluding one single, Adyson Lepley two singles, Alakai Mack one single, Amaree Mack two singles, Brady Singer three singles, one double, Gabe Snyder one single, two doubles, Izaac Snyder three singles, Hunter Springer two singles.

Key Bank: Isaac Kalizewski three singles, Brody McFadden two singles, Logan Moffit three singles, Zachary Roth one single.

Colt Division

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies 10, Don Tester Ford 4

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies: Bo Bogard one single, Jacob Gilbert one singles, Carter Harp two singles, Brock Houck one double, Kellen McDonnell one single, Gavin Thurston two singles.

Don Tester Ford: Tyler Baxter one single, Stephan Lukac one single, Evan Minor one single, Tristan Nickoli one single, two doubles, Tyler Ruhl one single.

Junior Division

Civista Banking 7, Fraternal Order of Police 2

Civista Banking: Kaden Bennington one single, on triple, Peyton Gatzemeyer one single, Jordan Gede two singles, Cory Preston one home run, Wesley Whitman one single.

Fraternal Order of Police: Nicholas Centa one single, Christian Hale one single, Noah Kluding two singles, Cooper Marsh one double, Lupe Zamano one single.

Senior Division

Monroeville Black 7, VFW Post 2743 4

Monroeville Black: Trevor Schaffer one single.

VFW Post 2743: Christopher Mohr one single, Ethan Phillips two singles, Gavin Pocock one single, Isaac Scheel one single, Ethan Tanzillo one single.

7-8-17

Bantam Division

Monroeville Black 15, Elks Lodge 730 5

Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard two singles, Grant Crawford two singles, Alex Dowell one single, two doubles, Jaxson Hedrick three singles, Isaac Krueger two singles, two doubles, Carter Roeder two singles, Calvin Schafer two singles, Reid Wasserman two singles, Andrew Welfle three singles.

Elks Lodge 730: Vincent Caizzo two singes, Brandon Carty two singles, one double, Jackson Hartman one single, one double, Linsoln Snyder two singles, Caleb Thompson two singles.

Eagles Club 26, IOOF 1

Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer three singles, Preston Bleile two singles, Casey Fries three singles, one double, Landon Fries three triples, one home run, Weston Gfell three singles, Kaleigh Harris two singles, Noah Helton three singles, Addisyn Lewis two singles, Jack Pittenger two singles, Leiona Priest two singles, Leeland Ramsey two singles, Cohen Reer one single, Brayden Weinert three singles.

IOOF: Noah Burger one single, Tyson Corbin one double, Raphael Gross one single, Conrad Roth one single, Zander Shober one single.

Key Bank 9, Elks Lodge 730 4

Key Bank: Elijah Cring three singles, Sophia Herf one single, Isaac Kalizewski five singles, Gunner Kluding four singles, Brody McFadden four singles, one double, Logan Moffit one single, one double, Beau Riley two singles, Zachary Roth three singles, Michal Sumpter two singles.

Colt Division

Monroeville Black 8, Monroeville Gold 6

Monroeville Black: Derek Ackerman one single, Colt Clark one single, Brody McGee one single, Dylan Ringer one single, Bryson Wittmer three singles.

Monroeville Gold: Evan Benfer two singles, Landin Hershiser one single, one double, Kyle Jarrett one single.

Norwalk Teachers’ Association 5, Oglesby Construction 1

Norwalk Teachers’ Association: Reagan Mooney one single, Colin Oney one single, Owen Patchen one single, Braylon Tovo one single.

Oglesby Construction: Sean Bogner one single, Brock Clark one double, Isaiah Wells two doubles.

Junior Division

Civista Banking 10, Monroeville Black 8

Civista Banking: Peyton Gatzemeyer one single, Jordan Gede one home run, Alex Herf three singles, Cory Preston one single, one double, Michael Teter one single, Austin Ware three singles, one double.

Monroeville Black: Kole Ackerman two singles, Jimmy Clingman two doubles, one triple, Ryan Smith one single, Levi Stegaman one double, Case Zehnder one double.

Senior Division

Kenilee Lanes 15, JDB Home Improvement 11

Kenliee Lanes: Jacob Bly one double, Kelton Chapin one single, Gerardo Diaz one single, Griffin Peiples two singles, Dalton Steffani one single, one double, Samuel Tokarsky two singles, one double, Ethan Blair one single, one double.

JDB Home Improvement: Owen Austin one double, Seth Bogner one single, Andrew Bundschuh one single, Braxton Friend one single, Griffin Gross one single, Layton Hauler two single, Dylan Popke two singlesn, Devyn Steffani two singles, Andrew Ward one single.