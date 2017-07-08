Cleveland Indians need to shape up, stats don't tell entire story

The respected analytics website FiveThirtyEight even wrote an article claiming "This year's Indians are better than last year's."

Oh, boy.

Author Neil Paine's point is the Tribe has a +55 advantage in run differential.

That's fourth best in the American League, behind Houston (+142), New York (+102) and Boston (+66).

Outscoring your opponent by that much often produces a very good record. But not always.

The Yankees have that 102-run advantage, yet their record was 44-39 heading into Thursday night.

The Indians were the same 44-39 before Thursday's game with the Padres.

The website claims the Indians should have an 8 1/2 game lead over Kansas City, 11 games in front of Minnesota.

But heading into Thursday night, their lead was 1/2 game over the Royals, 1 1/2 games ahead of Minnesota in the Central Division.

Since the Indians have already played 84 of 162 games, this is not an early-season aberration.

The standings are telling the truth. This is a team that is underachieving, a team that is too often frustrating and not much fun to watch.

Finally, it's a team that can't simply expect to win because it won the American League pennant last season.

A DIFFERENT YEAR

Manager Terry Francona has often said he doesn't want to hear any more about 2016. Every season is different.

Paine's contention about the Tribe is some things just don't add up. He correctly fingers one of the team's major problems, hitting poorly with runners in scoring position.

It's .243 with runners in scoring position ... and .199 with two outs and runners in scoring position.

Both of those numbers rank 13th out of 15 American League teams. Sometimes, hitting in these situation is considered "random," it changes from year-to-year.

I can't explain it, but I know hitting in the clutch is contagious. It's why the Tribe had 11 walk-off victories at home last season.

This is basically the same roster. Brad Zimmer has replaced Tyler Naquin in center, Edwin Encarnacion has taken over for Mike Napoli as the DH.

Yet, the confidence in the clutch has been replaced by doubt.

The only player hitting over .300 with runners in scoring position is Lonnie Chisenhall (.340). Players struggling the most in those situations are Encarnacion (.205), Yan Gomes (.207), Francisco Lindor (.231) and Brandon Guyer (.188).

ON A MISSION

You can't put a number on this: A year ago, the Indians played with passion and a sense of purpose.

The 14-game winning streak in late June brought the team together. They leaped from 35-30 to a 49-30 record and a seven-game lead in the AL Central Division.

They were at 51-34 at this point last season, and they had yet to trade for bullpen star Andrew Miller.

I don't want to hear about the Indians not having Mike Napoli. He is batting .192 (.707 OPS) with 18 HR and 39 RBI for Texas.

Perhaps the Tribe doesn't have proper respect for the Central Division, where they clearly are the most talented team.

DOESN'T ADD UP

It's been a strange season.

Danny Salazar went from the 2016 All-Star team to trying to working with coaches in Akron. Jason Kipnis (shoulder, neck) has dealt with injuries. Corey Kluber missed a month (back injury), but still is an All-Star.

Francona is dealing with his own health problems.

Lindor made the All-Star team, but is not having an All-Star season. Encarnacion has not been the same RBI machine as he was with Toronto.

But Jose Ramirez and Chisenhall are having monster years. Michael Brantley made the All-Star team. He missed nearly all of last season with shoulder problems. The bullpen remains excellent.

It's just that something is missing, something beyond the stats. It starts with their home record of 18-23 compared to 53-28 a year ago.

Paine concluded his story this way: "You wouldn't guess it from the standings, but if the Indians just keep playing the way they have been, they should be right in the thick of things come October."

I hope so, but it will only happen if the Indians play better than this. What they are doing now may be enough to make the playoffs, but they won't last long in October.

