Cleveland Indians miss Terry Francona's 'presence at the end of the dugout'

Francona's players admit it's strange playing without him.

"We just miss his presence there at the end of the dugout," said right field Lonnie Chisenhall. "The staff does such a great job of communicating and he quarterbacks the whole thing. We just miss his presence in general, but his health is the most important thing.

"I hope he takes as much time as he needs. I know it's hurting him not being out there. But I'm sure he's watching the game one way or the other. He just needs to get this right."

Francona was hospitalized on Tuesday for tests. He's been experiencing episodes of rapid heart rate and dizziness. Last month the symptoms forced him to leave two games.

The Indians have gone 0-2 on this homestand without Francona. They entered Thursday night's game against San Diego trying to prevent a three-game sweep.

"I don't think it affects the team, especially negatively," said Chisenhall. "If anything, we're trying to do a little more with the mere fact that he isn't here. We're just going out there and trying to do what he expects us to do whether he's at the end of the dugout or not."

The overwhelming feeling among the players is that they want Francona, 58, to get well.

"He's our leader and when he's not here it's weird walking by his office and not seeing him in there," said outfielder Brandon Guyer. "At the same time all we're doing is thinking about him and hoping that he gets better. That's the most important thing right now.

"Baseball doesn't really matter. We want him to get healthy and get back here whenever he can."

Francona has cast a wide shadow with the Indians since being named manager in 2013. He's usually talking to players in the dugout before games or playing cards with them in his office. His absence is obvious.

"He does a good job of interacting with us," said catcher Roberto Perez. "He communicates well with us. I think everybody is aware of what's going on and we really miss him."

Said Chisenhall, "It is a little different. It's a little quieter. A lot less cards to be played. That means a lot to guys -- having that routine and being able to communicate with your manager."

Bench coach Brad Mills has been managing the team in Francona's absence. Francona and Mills were teammates at the University of Arizona. Mills has been on Francona's coaching staffs in Philadelphia, Boston and Cleveland.

"Millsie has been with Tito for years and years and years," said left fielder Michael Brantley. "He knows the things to say. He knows what's going on and what needs to be done. So does everybody in this locker room. We just have to go out and get it done on the field."

Welcome back: It took Abraham Almonte longer to get healthy than he thought it would.

Almonte went on the disabled list on May 16 with a strained right biceps. He didn't play another big-league game until Wednesday night, but the wait was worth it.

In his first at-bat, Almonte doubled off the left field wall. He added singles in his next two at-bats. The only thing that could have made it better was a win, but the Indians lost to San Diego, 6-2.

"It took me a little longer to get healthy and I expected," said Almonte "But I'm ready to go right now."

Almonte had no problem hitting, but he did have a problem throwing because of the biceps injury. He DH'd Wednesday after being activated from the disabled list before the game. In Thursday's game, he started in left field.

Last year Almonte missed the first 80 games of the season because of a suspension for using performance enhancing drugs. When he returned, he helped spark the Indians to their first AL Central title since 2007 by hitting .281 (45-153) from July 29 through the end of the season.

"I think I can do that again," said Almonte, hitting .244 (22-for-90) with one homer and six RBI. "I'm going to give my team everything I can. If I'm 50 percent that day, they'll get 50 percent. If I'm 100 percent, they'll get 100 percent."

