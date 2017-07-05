Cleveland Indians' five All-Stars can't save them in 6-2 loss to San Diego Padres

In the first two games of the Indians-Padres series, which team looks like it's sending five players to the All-Star Game? Which looks like it's sending one?

Better yet, which team looks like it's in first place in its division? Which looks 20 games out of first place?

If these were the first two games you'd witness all season, the answer would be simple. If you went by the final score, that would be simple as well. Give high fives all around to the Padres, who just beat the Indians, 6-2, Wednesday night for their second straight win in this three-game series.

Of course, the reality is that it's the Indians who are in first place and sending a boatload of players to Miami next week. The Padres, carrying four Rule 5 picks, have one All-Star (Brad Hand) and a 20-game deficit in the NL West.

But that did not stop them Wednesday night from out-playing and out-pitching the Indians. On Tuesday, they beat ace Corey Kluber, 1-0, although Kluber had little to do with his own demise. On Wednesday, they knocked Trevor Bauer (7-7, 5.24) out of the game with three straight hits in the sixth.

But once again it was San Diego's pitching that stopped the Indians. Tuesday night the Tribe went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. They scored two runs on Wednesday night and had 14 hits, but none did enough damage to win.

"We had pretty good at-bats throughout the game," said bench coach Brad Mills, filling in for manager Terry Francona, who is under going tests at Cleveland Clinic. "It showed with 14 hits and the extra base hits (five doubles) as well.

"But when you don't get them with the runners in scoring position, sometimes it adds up. With 14 hits and two runs, you want to try and put things together a little bit better than that."

The Indians went 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position Wednesday, making them 4-for-25 for the series.

Luis Perdomo (4-4, 4.54) held the Indians to one run on four hits in five innings. Perdomo, winless in his first 10 starts, has won his last three starts. He is one of the four Rule 5 picks on San Diego's 25-man roster.

Slumping Francisco Lindor gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with a single in the third. It was their first run in 11 innings against the Padres. It was also Lindor's first RBI of the month.

San Diego came right back with a run in the fourth on an two-out single by rookie Carlos Asuaje. They scored two more in the fifth for a 3-1 lead. Joe Pirela had an RBI triple off the center field wall despite a great effort by Bradley Zimmer, who hit the wall hard.

Bauer retired the next two batters, but Hunter Renfro lined a shot off Lindor's glove as Pirela scored. Lindor was charged with an error.

The Indians made it 3-2 in the fifth. Erik Gonzalez doubled and scored when Lindor doubled off Perdomo's body. After hitting Perdomo, the ball skidded into right field. An infield single by Michael Brantley put runners on the corners, but Edwin Encarnacion bounced into a rally-killing double play.

The Padres just kept scoring.

After Erick Aybar and Matt Szczur singled off Bauer to start the sixth, Asuaje singled to left to make it 4-2. Cory Spangenberg put the game away with a two-run homer off Zach McAllister in the seventh.

"Tonight was just a struggle from the beginning," said Bauer, who allowed three earned runs on eight hits in five innings. "I didn't command my fastball or curveball very well. I thought my change up was really good. That was the only thing I had going for me.

"I was behind everybody.Too many pitches in the middle of the plate."

What it means

The Indians are 2-11 in interleague play and 18-23 at home.

The pitches

Bauer threw 107 pitches, 62 (58 percent) for strikes. Perdomo threw 90 pitches, 57 (63 percent) for strikes.

Welcome back.

Abraham Almonte, activated from the disabled list before the game, celebrated his return with three hits against the team that traded him to the Indians.

Almonte and Lindor led the Tribe with three hits each.

Thanks for coming

The Padres and Indians drew 18,765 fans to Progressive Field on Wednesday night. First pitch was at 7:10 p.m. with a temperature of 75 degrees.

Next

The series ends Thursday night with Josh Tomlin (4-9, 6.17) facing San Diego's rookie right-hander Dinelson Lamet (3-2, 5.34) at 7:10 p.m. SportsTime Ohio, WTAM/1100 and WMMS/FM 100.7 will carry the game.

Tomlin will be making his 17th start of the year and his first ever against the Padres. Tomlin is 3-6 with a 6.55 ERA in nine home starts this season.

Lamet will be making his eighth start of the season and his first against the Indians. Right-handers are hitting .114 (8-for-70) against him. Lefties are hitting .301 (22-for-73).

___

(c)2017 Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland

Visit Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.