Yes way, Jose: Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez named All-Star starter at third base

A few years ago, some wondered when Ramirez's production would match the swaggering stride. There's no longer any wondering.

Now, his teammates sport shirts that read, "Yes Way, Jose." Now, Ramirez collects hit after hit with ease.

And now, Ramirez is an All-Star.

"It's something I'm super happy about," Ramirez said, "because it's been a personal goal of mine and I reached it. It feels really good, because a lot of people want to be here, where I am right now."

Ramirez will start at third base for the Indians in the All-Star Game next week in Miami, the team's first representative voted in by the fans since Juan Gonzalez in 2001. The Indians will send five players in all -- Ramirez, Francisco Lindor, Corey Kluber, Andrew Miller and Michael Brantley -- to the annual showcase, plus the club's entire coaching staff.

Ramirez couldn't have celebrated his election in a more appropriate fashion. He socked a pair of home runs off Justin Verlander in the Indians' 11-8 victory at Comerica Park on Sunday. He also singled and walked.

"He's as deserving as anybody," Miller said. "That has to be a pretty neat treat, to start an All-Star Game. He's earned every bit of that."

Ramirez edged out Minnesota's Miguel Sano and Toronto's Josh Donaldson for the starting spot. He trailed Sano by about 34,000 votes the morning of the final day of voting.

"It's incredible to have [the fans'] support," Ramirez said. "They supported me and supported me until the end, and I'm very, very thankful for that."

Sano entered Sunday's action with a .268/.367/.546 slash line, 20 home runs and 48 RBI. Donaldson, who has been limited to 39 games because of injury, has registered a .254/.361/.486 clip with eight home runs.

Ramirez, though, has feasted on pitching over the last month or so.

Over his last 50 games, Ramirez has more multi-hit games than strikeouts. Over his last 34 games, he has 18 multi-hit efforts and only 12 strikeouts. Over his last 20 games, he has posted a .446/.489/.904 slash line.

But this is about Ramirez's first half as a whole.

He has carried the Indians' offense, which has suffered from lackluster output from a handful of typically reliable regulars.

"Every one of the guys that made it deserve it as well, but he's been helping us win, day in and day out," Lindor said.

