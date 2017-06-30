Cleveland Indians prospects Francisco Mejia, Triston McKenzie selected for Futures Game

MLB announced the rosters on Sunday. The Futures Game, in its 17th year, features the top prospects from MLB's 30 teams.

McKenzie was the 42nd player taken in the 2015 draft by the Indians. The 6-5, 165-pound McKenzie is currently pitching at Class A Lynchburg where he is 6-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 14 starts. McKenzie has 99 strikeouts and 30 walks in 73 2/3 innings.

Mejia will be attending his second Futures Game. He played in San Diego last year.

The switch-hitting catcher is batting .343 (69-for-201) with nine homers and 32 RBI for Class AA Akron. He has a .577 slugging percentage and a .965 OPS. Mejia went to spring training this year with the big-league club in Goodyear, Arizona and drew raves.

McKenzie, born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised in Florida, will play for Team USA. Mejia, from the Dominican Republic, will play for the World Team.

Baseball America, before the start of this season, ranked Mejia, Bradley Zimmer and McKenzie as the Tribe's top three prospects. MLB.com has Zimmer, Mejia and McKenzie ranked as the organization's top three hopefuls.

Zimmer, of course, is already in the big leagues and playing center field.

Charles Johnson, former Marlins catcher, will manage Team USA. Edgar Renteria, former Marlins shortstop, will manage the World Team.

The 4 p.m. game will be televised by MLB Network.

