Corey Kluber strikes out 12 as Cleveland Indians salvage homestand by taking three out of four from Texas

It has not come easy for the Indians this year, but it certainly helps when Corey Kluber is the starting pitcher. Kluber reached double-digits in strikeouts in his fourth straight start Thursday afternoon as Indians beat Texas, 5-1, to salvage a homestand that began with three-game sweep by the Twins.

Kluber (7-2, 3.02) struck out 12 in eight innings as the Indians, sparked by the speed of rookie center fielder Bradley Zimmer, found a variety of ways to score to take three out of four games from Texas. They won the season series from the Rangers, 6-1.

Since coming off the disabled list on June 1, Kluber is 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA in six starts. In those six starts he's had five double-digit strikeout games. Hall of Famer Bob Feller is the only other pitcher to fan 10 or more hitters in four straight games and he did it over the course of the 1938 and 1939 seasons.

Kluber's strikeout total for the season is 105 with 64 of them coming since he came off the DL. Kluber's 64 strikeouts in June rank as the second most in club history. Feller had 70 in in June of 1946.

He also moved into the franchise's top 10 in strikeouts leaders, tying Louie Tiant for 10th place with 1,041.

The Rangers, who live by the home run, took a 1-0 lead on Nomar Mazara's two-out homer in the first. After that it was all Indians and Zimmer turned the ignition key.

After Yan Gomes singled to start the third off Andrew Cashner (3-7, 3.87), Zimmer used his long strides to beat out a high chopper to second. Gomes and Zimmer advanced on a wild pitch. Francisco Lindor delivered Gomes with a grounder to second to tie the score at 1-1 and move Zimmer to third.

Zimmer, with Edwin Encarnacion at the plate, scored on Cashner's second wild pitch of the inning for a 2-1 lead. Zimmer used a nice slide to avoid Cashner, was in a slide of his own to try and cut him off at the plate after taking a throw from catcher Robinson Chirinos.

The Indians put the game away with a three-run sixth with Lonnie Chisenhall supplying two of the uns with a pinch-hit double. Chisenhall is tied for the MLB lead for pinch-hit RBI with nine. In his last 16 games, Chisenhall has 19 RBI.

Michael Brantley opened the inning with a double and scored on Encarnacion's broken-bat single past first base. The shattered bat hit Cashner in the right forearm. Cashner stayed in the game, but when Jose Ramirez, the next batter, doubled home Brantley for a 3-1 lead Nick Martinez relieved.

Chisenhall, batting for Brandon Guyer, greeted Martinez with a double just inside the bag at first for a 5-1 lead. Chisenhall has 43 RBI in 55 games. He had 57 last season.

What it means

The Indians improved to 18-21 at home and 16-4 against the AL West.

The pitches

Kluber threw 111 pitches, 78 (70 percent) for strikes. Cashner threw 81 pitches, 48 (59 percent) for strikes.

Swing and a miss

In the four-game series, Indians pitchers struck out 54 Texas Rangers. In the first two games, Indians pitchers set a franchise record with 33 strikeouts, the most in two consecutive nine-inning games. The 33 strikeouts in consecutive games were a club record for the Rangers as well.

Thanks for coming

The Rangers and Indians drew 23,96 to Progressive Field for Thursday afternoon's game. First pitch was at 12:10 p.m. with a temperature of 83 degrees.

The four-game series drew 82,216.

Next

The Indians open a four-game, three-day series against the Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday night. They will play a day-night doubleheader on Saturday to make up for a May 4 rainout.

Josh Tomlin (4-9, 6.09) will start Friday for the Indians, while the Tigers will start Anibal Sanchez (0-0, 6.76). Game time is 7:10 p.m. with SportsTime Ohio, WTAM/1100 and WMMS/FM 100.7 carrying the game.