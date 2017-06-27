Is comeback what Tribe needed to get on track?

That is what people always say when talking about baseball season and the Cleveland Indians. Normally it comes after someone begs the question about if the Tribe will turn things around or will it be another 1996 World Series hangover type season. And every year as soon as the World Series is over, baseball fans always reflect on the season and point out one moment in the year where it either made or broke the season.

I am here to say, the comeback against the Texas Rangers on Monday is that signature moment that Tribe fans will remember when the season comes to an end.

The Indians were trailing by seven runs. SEVEN RUNS. And came back to win by six. In a word, that is insane. As the television announcers so accurately said, “This one went from a route to a route in a hurry.” The Tribe went on to win 15-9. And before I tell you why I think this is a signature moment in the season, lets look at just how amazing Monday night’s win was.

The seven-run deficit was the largest deficit overcame by the Indians since they came back from seven down to the Seattle Mariners in 2012. That brings back memories that will have Lou Piniella reliving that insane come back in 2001 when the Indians came back from a 14-2 deficit to win it in extras. There is just something about the Mariners. But back to Monday, the Indians also scored 15 runs giving them their highest single-game total of the year breaking the 13 runs they put up against Detroit on April 15.

The 15 runs were scored without many fireworks. The Indians had zero balls leave the park. According to the Indians research, it was the most runs the Indians had scored without a homer since they put up 16 on the Toronto Blue Jays way back in 1983.

The Indians had 19 hits for the game tying their season high from, you guessed it, April 15 against the Tigers. All nine Tribe starters recorded a hit in the game. It was the first time it happened since August 13 of last season against the Angels. All but one player recorded multiple hits (Jason Kipnis) and it was the first time that happened since 2013.

While the Indians seem to have trouble against the Twins (don’t get me started), they do not seem to have too much trouble with the Rangers as they improved to 4-0 against the American League West team.

Now to some impressive individual performances: My man Jose Ramirez, who had quite a few numbers on yesterday’s Go Figure!, collected three hits and it marked his 12th 3-hit game of the season giving him the most in the entire Major Leagues. He has had eight of those trifectas at home. The performance marked his 14th multi-hit game of June.

Mr. Lonnie Baseball (Chisenhall) put to rest the notion that he cannot hit left-handed pitching after collecting three hits and three RBI. His sixth inning single drove in two runs to give the Indians a 10-9 lead and you guess it, it came off of a lefty. He is tops on the team with 12 multi-RBI games.

Franky Lindor’s average may not be up there to his norm, but he broke out in a huge way with two hits. It is his fourth multi-hit game in his last seven contests. He is really heating up. It was his 22nd multi-hit game of the year.

Talk about a poor batting average, Roberto Perez came in with a sub-.200 average, but he collected two hits, both doubles, and two RBI. He now has three multi-hit games in his last four outings and it is his fourth multi-RBI game of the year.

Now why was this game so important? Last season at this time, the Indians were in the middle of a 14-game winning streak. Monday, they were coming off of a 3-game losing streak and everyone was ready to throw in the towel on any postseason hopes. Mind you, it was right after the Indians won 9-for-10, but no one seemed to remember that.

What Monday may have done was light a fire that is going to spread quickly. Lindor seems to be really breaking out of an early slump. Fourth multi-hit game in his last seven? Come on now. And if Perez can keep up what he has done in the last four games, he could become the everyday catcher. So the guys are really starting to come around and the wins will follow.

Another thing it showed was the Indians’ ability to weather the storm. They were on a 3-game skid that saw first place in the AL Central disappear to the Twins, but the Indians have not lost four consecutive games since 2015 and they were able to keep that alive with the come back win. According to cleveland.com’s Zack Meisel, the last time the Indians lost four straight was in July of 2015 and since then, the other 29 MLB teams have combined for 306 losing streaks of 4-plus games.

I have a very strong feeling the come back win is the start of something special. I think the pitching is about to turn around just in time to meet the offensive turn around at the right moment.

Baseball may be a long season, but remember Monday, you will be glad you did.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333