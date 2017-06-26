Milan Legion goes 2-1 at Pemberville tournament

Milan's lone loss was to eventual champion Findlay, an 8-2 setback on Sunday.

Prior to Sunday, Milan (11-7) picked up wins over Oak Harbor (11-3, six innings) and host Pemberville (5-4) on Saturday.

In the 11-3 win over Oak Harbor Post 114, it was Braden Ehrhardt (Edison) finishing with three hits, which included a double and a triple, and two RBIs. Vince Lonigro (Hiram College/Western Reserve) added a single and a double, while Conor Fortune (Huron) singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored three times.

Also in the win, Bryson Harvey (Norwalk) doubled and drove in two runs, while Isaac Fenwick (Margaretta) added an RBI single. On the mound, Nick Frederick (Edison) pitched the first four innings for the win. He allowed three earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

In the 5-4 win over Pemberville, Milan broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the top of the fifth inning to hold off the hosts.

Harvey (Norwalk) played a key role in the win. He went the distance on the mound, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and three walks in seven innings of work. At the plate, he singled and drove in two runs.

Zack Vitaz (Edison) also had two hits and an RBI for Milan, while Fortune also singled in a run.

In the loss to Findlay, it was Milan committing two early errors as Findlay scored two runs in each of the first three innings for a 6-0 lead.

Ehrhardt added two hits and an RBI in the loss, while Harvey also had two hits and scored once, and Frederick added an RBI single.

Milan is back in action at 6 p.m. tonight against Whitehouse at Bowling Green High School.

Game 1

Milan 301 151 — 11 9 0

Oak Harbor 010 200 — 3 7 1

WP: Nick Frederick; LP: Millitello

2B: (M) Ehrhardt; Harvey; Lonigro; 3B: (M) Ehrhardt

Game 2

Milan 030 020 0 — 5 7 0

Pemberville 201 001 0 — 4 7 0

WP: Bryson Harvey; LP: N/A

Game 3

Milan 000 020 0 — 2 6 2

Findlay 222 020 x — 8 13 1

WP: Solether; LP: Scroggins