Now that things have slowed down quite a bit, I figured I should get caught up with what is going on with the Cleveland Indians this season, and what better way for me to do that than through numbers. As you have noticed, I have a thing for numbers. If you haven’t noticed, well then you haven’t read a single one of my 42 Go Figure! columns since I started here.

But this week’s is all about the Indians. So lets get to it. Here is this week’s Go Figure!

1

Number of players with a .300 batting average in the everyday starting lineup. Third baseman Jose Ramirez is hitting .321 on the year. He has 89 hits on the year including 24 doubles and 12 home runs. Lonnie Chisenhall is hitting .301 with 44 hits, but is not in the lineup everyday. Austin Jackson is also hitting .304 but again is not an everyday player. The highest batting average on the team belongs to Corey Kluber with a .500 line in two plate appearances.

40

Number of extra base hits for Ramirez this season giving him the most extra base hits in the American League. He has 24 doubles, four triples and 12 homers. His four triples is also tops in the AL.

6

Number of different positions Ramirez has played in his five-year career with the Indians making appearances in every position other than catcher, pitcher, centerfield and first base. He has seen time as the Tribe’s designated hitter in each of his five seasons.

.405

Ramirez’s batting average in June, tops on the team. He has 45 hits including 16 doubles this month so far. Right behind him is Chisenhall with a .370 average.

24

Age of Ramirez who is the second youngest player on the team behind Francisco Lindor. The Indians locked up Ramirez long team this season and he is under club control through 2023. The Indians have a club option on Ramirez for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

17

Number of times Ramirez has lost his helmet according to Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com in 74 games. Last year, he lost his helmet 17 times in 77 games.

8

Number of home runs hit by Edwin Encarnación in the moth of June. He has 17 for the season means more than half of his home runs have come in the last 30 days. He is heating up!

20

Number of RBI for Encarnación during his red-hot June. It is tops on the team just ahead of rookie sensation Bradley Zimmer who has 17 for the month.

982

Number of career RBI for Encarnación who is projected to pass the 1,000-RBI milestone around July 30.

14

Number of home runs for Lindor who is second on the team. He had just 15 all of last season and is sure to set a new career mark much higher.

$579,000

Amount the Indians are paying Lindor this season making him the best deal out there. There were reports he turned down a $100 million extension earlier in the season. Lindor is signed through 2017. The Indians have team control in 2018 and can sign Lindor for three more years under arbitration for the next three years before he is an unrestricted free agent in 2022. For his worth, I am sure the Indians would love to sign him well before then.

$65-75

The salary Lindor could command over six years according to cleveland.com’s Zack Meisel. Lindor is easily a $20 million a year player, but not at 23-years old. If the Indians could lock him up with some security, they could buy some time to turn the club into one that could afford Lindor’s hefty payday once he does become a free agent.

13

Number of strikeouts Kluber had during his last outing on Saturday in a loss to the Twins. According to Twins manager Paul Molitor, Kluber had eight and home plate umpire Larry Vanover had five.

.157

Opponents batting average against Kluber since he returned from the disabled list on June 1. Opponents are 19 for 121 against him and he has 52 strikeouts since.

0.5

Games out of first place in the AL Cantral behind the Twins before Monday’s game against Texas. The Indians were 39-35 heading into the game.

15-20

The Indians home record before Monday’s game. Luckily, they are 24-15 on the road. Road trip anyone?

Do you have an interesting number about the Indians? Send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com or tweet it to Jake at @JakeFurr11 and you could see it used in a future Go Figure!