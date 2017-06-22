Lefty Grove Results

Bantam Division

American Legion 18, Western Reserve Team 2 10

American Legion: Nolan Jones five singles, Cade Evans two singles, Cameron Evans one single, one double, Anthony Hall three singles, one double, Andrew Mitchell two singles, Thomas Pertner one single, Levi Rospert three singles, one double, Caiden Schmidt three singles, Adam Slate two singles, one double, Allison Talbot three singles.

Western Reserve Team 2: Garrett Baker three singles, Lake Berger two singles, Grant Fannin four singles, one double, Sam Koler one singles, Parker Lewis two singles, Landen Oates four singles, Dawson Parrott one single, Cooper Roe three singles, one double.

Lions Club 11, Knights of Columbus 4

Lions Club: Alex Christophel two singles, one double, Traeh Harp one single, Kade Houck three singles, Aubrey Kluding one singles, Adyson Lepley one single, Alakai Mack one single, Amaree Mack three singles, Brady Singer one single, one double, Gabe Snyder two singles, one double, Izaac Snyder two singles, one double, Hunter Springer one single.

Knights of Columbus: Maxwell Bores one single, Canyon Graig one single, Joseph Goebel one single, Emanual Marett one single, one double, Alex Marsh one single, one double, Avery Reitzel two singles, Kaedyn Warner one double, Diesel Wilhelm two singles, Brooklyn Younce one single.

Colt Division

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies 2, Oglesby Construction 1

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies: Bo Bogard one single, Carter Harp one double, Brock Houck one single, one double, Gavin Thurston one double.

Oglesby Construction: Sean Bogner one single, Brock Clark one single, Brady Fritz two singles.

Junior Division

Fraternal Order of Police 2, Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 1

Fraternal Order of Police: Ian Okley one single.

Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s: Bryce Fitzgerald one home run, Wyatt Fox two singles, Austin Gardner two singles, Keller Griggs one single, Nicholas Lukac twos ingles, Nicholas Zeiter one singles.

Senior Division

Schild’s IGA Marketplace 10, JDB Home Improvement 0

Schild’s IGA Marketplace: Camden Caizzo one single, Andrew Epperly two singles, Lance Mainzer one single, Patrick Matlack one single, Spencer Myers two singles, Brody Service one single, two doubles, Aidan Smith two singles, Gavin Starcher one single.

JDB Home Improvement: No Hits