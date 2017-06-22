Cleveland Indians, Carlos Carrasco continue winning ways on the road with 5-1 win over Orioles

Carrasco and the Indians like playing baseball out of suitcase. They like hotel living and charter jet flying. Hey, at least that's what the numbers say.

Carrasco struck out a season-high 10 batters and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer as the Indians beat the Orioles, 5-1, Wednesday night at Camden Yards. It was yet another win for manager Terry Francona's Traveling Medicine Show.

The win gave the Indians a 23-15 road record. As for Carrasco, he improved to 6-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts away from Progressive Field. Overall, Carrasco (8-3, 2.99) has won three straight starts and four of his last five decisions.

Oh, yeah, it appears Andrew Miller is going to be just fine.

After a recent two-game glitch against the Dodgers, Miller and closer Cody Allen switched places to give Miller a bit of a rest from the high-leverage innings of his trade. Well, he was back at it Wednesday and looked like he had a great time.

He relieved Carrasco in the seventh with the bases loaded and no outs. He induced pinch-hitter Joe Rickard to send a grounder to third. Jose Ramirez threw home for the force. He followed with strikeouts of Caleb Joseph and pinch-hitter Ruben Tejada.

Miller came back for the eighth and retired the Orioles in order.

When asked how he got out of the bases-loaded jam, Miller said, "A lot of things had to go right. I made a good adjustment. I felt pretty good out there tonight. I was just glad to keep Baltimore right there. That was a big moment."

Carrasco, who didn't walk a batter for the fourth start this season, relied heavily on his four-seam fastball and curve. He threw 27 four-seamers and 26 curves, according to baseball savant.com. Carrasco's velocity ranged from 81.7 to 97.8 mph.

"Carlos was really good up until the seventh inning," said Francona. "Then it was bang, bang, bang and the bases were loaded. . .But I thought he was very good. He had good off-speed stuff and used all his pitches."

The Indians added two insurance runs in the ninth on a singles by Lindor and Jason Kipnis. After Tuesday's game, Lindor said his slump wouldn't last forever and it looks like he's intent on hitting his way out of it.

Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman (3-7, 6.47) entered with just three wins and had lost his last two starts -- in which he allowed 12 earned runs on 17 hits in nine innings. But he pitched well against the Indians.

He opened with four scoreless innings, pitching out of a jam in the fourth. He did not get out of the fifth unscathed.

Bradley Zimmer singled with one out. Roberto Perez gave the 6-5 Zimmer a chance to show off his wheels as he doubled to left center and Zimmer scored from first in what seemed to be about 15 strides for a 1-0 lead.

"It's happened more than once this week where Roberto has gotten some big hits for us," said Francona. "We're a better team when we get contributions from all over the map. On a night when Edwin (Encarnacion), for the first time in a long time, didn't do anything, but other guys did.

"That's a good way to play."

Lindor made it 3-0 with a two-run blast to center. He hit a 2-2 pitch for his 14th homer of the season. When Jason Kipnis followed with a single and stole second, it looked like the Indians were on the way to a big inning, but Gausman struck out Jose Ramirez and Edwin Encarnacion to end the inning.

Gausman, removed in the sixth, struck out a season-high nine batters.

Bryan Shaw recorded the last out of the game after Baltimore scored its only run and Ramirez committed an error at third. It earned him a save because the tying run was on deck.

What it means

The Indians improved to 6-1 on this eight-game trip that ends on Thursday night against the Orioles.

The streak

Ramirez, with his single in the ninth, became the fourth Indians player since 1913 to record two hits in nine straight games. The three others are Roy Hughes in 1936, Riggs Stephenson in 1924 and Hall of Famer Tris Speaker in 1926.

Shoeless Joe Jackson, when he played for the Tribe, had streaks of 10 and 11 games, respectively, with two or more hits in 1911 and 1912.

The last big leaguer to do it was Houston's Jose Altuve in 2015.

"Jose has been impressive," said Lindor. "I hope he can stay on a hot streak all the way to October."

The pitches

Carrasco threw 95 pitches, 64 (67 percent) for strikes. Gausman threw 112 pitches, 74 (66 percent) for strikes.

Thanks for coming

The Indians and Orioles drew 26,596 fans to Camden Yards. First pitch was at 7:39 p.m. with a temperature of 75 degrees.

The start of the game was delayed for 34 minutes by rain.

Next

The Indians and Orioles end this four-game series on Thursday night when right-hander Mike Clevinger (3-4, 4.29) faces Orioles left-hander Wade Miley (3-4, 4.29) at 7:05 p.m. SportsTime Ohio, WTAM/1100 and WMMS/FM 100.7 will carry the game.

The Indians will have to make a roster move to get Clevinger on the 25-man roster. He last started on Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the Twins at Target Field. This will be Clevinger's second start against the Orioles.

Miley, coming off a win against St. Louis, is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA in three starts against the Indians.

