Encarnacion homers twice as Tribe sweeps Twins

The five-game winning streak ties their longest of the 2017 campaign.

Edwin Encarnacion broke the 0-0 tie in the top of the fourth inning by blasting a towering drive into the upper deck in left field for a solo home run. Encarnacion was not done, however, as he came back in the sixth inning with two-run shot to left to put the game at 3-0. In the seventh inning, he singled home Jason Kipnis, who reached on a walk. Encarnacion had a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Jose Ramirez, finishing the game with five RBI on three hits. He also has 16 home runs on the season.

Ramirez had himself a series, cranking out 11 hits over the four-game span. Andrew Zimmer and Roberto Perez each added two hits on Sunday.

Trevor Bauer (6-5) earned the win on the mound, pitching seven innings. He allowed just two earned runs on four hits and two walks, while fanning eight.

The Twins’ two runs came in the seventh inning when Eduardo Escobar doubled to score Kennys Vargas. Escobar then came around to score on a single by Eddie Rosario with two outs in the inning. Rosario was caught in a run-down between first and second base to end the inning.

Andrew Miller tossed for the Indians (36-31) in the ninth inning, giving up a walk and striking out one for his first save of the season.

The Indians are back in action today as they begin a four-game series against Baltimore (34-34).