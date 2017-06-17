Buckeyes Selected in 2017 MLB Draft

Murray, from Defiance, Ohio, was taken as a right-handed pitcher by the Pirates. Murray transitioned to the outfield in 2017 and played in 50 games with 36 starts. He batted .252 with 20 runs scored, 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 17 RBI and 15 walks. Murray tossed 12.1 innings pitched in his collegiate career with 17 strikeouts. Murray was taken in the 39th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers.

Washington, from Twinsburg, Ohio, was a two-time captain for the Buckeyes. In 2016, Washington made 62 starts from behind the plate as the team’s starting catcher. He caught in every inning of the 2016 Big Ten Tournament behind an OSU pitching staff that struck out a tournament-record 44 batters in route to the tournament crown and was named an All-Tournament selection. A 2017 Big Ten Players to Watch List selection, Washington transitioned to the team’s starting shortstop and was named a Senior CLASS Award Candidate. He led the team with 14 doubles, five triples, seven home runs, 38 RBI and 14 stolen bases this past spring. Washington played in 141 career games with 124 career starts, hitting .254 with 76 runs scored, 119 hits, 25 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs, 82 RBI, 44 walks and 32 stolen bases.

Gantt, an outfielder from Fishers, Ind., batted .314 in 55 starts in 2017. He led the Scarlet and Gray with a season-high 59 hits and led the Big Ten with 40 walks. He hit 13 doubles, two triples and two home runs with 18 RBI and 14 stolen bases. Gantt batted .294 in three seasons with 80 runs scored, 122 hits, three triples, two home runs, 40 RBI, 59 walks and 26 stolen bases.

Moore, a right-handed pitcher from Lorain, Ohio, was named an all-league selection for Lake Erie League and was 2-2 with a 1.93 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 25.1 innings pitched as a junior for Amherst High School. In two seasons with the Comets, he was a part of the 2016 district championship team and went 8-2 with a 0.31 ERA with 86 strikeouts.

Lonsway, a left-handed pitcher from Celina, Ohio, was named the Division II Co-State Player of the Year, first team Al-Ohio and WBL Player of the Year in 2017. He struck out an impressive 17 hitters in six innings pitched in a win earlier this spring for Celina. He was a four-time first team WBL honoree and state ACME tournament MVP. He broke the school record for strikeouts last April with 194.