Tribe rolls to 8-1 win

The former Blue Jay blasted a towering drive to left field in the third inning for a three-run homer to give Cleveland a 4-0 lead in Friday’s game against Minnesota.

The Tribe got on the board in the second inning when Yan Gomes singled in Jose Ramirez. Gomes finished the contest with three RBI, while Lonnie Chisenhall added two more.

This is the second consecutive win for the Indians (33-31) since they fell to .500 earlier this week.

Carlos Carrasco (7-3) pitched a gem, tossing six and one-third innings. He allowed just one earned run on four hits while fanning seven.

The Tribe and Twins will face off again today at 2:10 p.m. at Target Field.