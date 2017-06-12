Lefty Grove Baseball Results

Bantam Division

Eagles Club 13, Key Bank 0

Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer two singles, Preston Bleile two singles, Casey Fries one single, one double, Landon Fries three singles, Kaleigh Harris one single, Noah Helton two singles, one double, Addisyn Lewis two singles, Jack Pittenger two singles, Leeland Ramsey two singles, Cohen Reer one single, one double, Brayden Weinert two singles.

Key Bank: Josan Grimes one single, Isaac Kalizewski one single, one double, Gunner Kluding one single, one double.

Colt Division

Norwalk Teachers’ Association 12, Don Tester Ford 7

Norwalk Teachers’ Association: Steven Meagrow one double, Colin Oney one singles, Owen Patchen one double, Owen Price one single, one double, Spencer Smith one single, Braylon Tovo one single.

Don Tester Ford: Parker Meagrow one single, Aldynn Metzger one single, Evan Minor one single, Tyler Ruhl one single.

Junior Division

Civista Banking 7, Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 1

Civista Banking: Kaden Bennington one single, Jordan Gede one single, one double, Alex Herf two singles, Alexander Mullins one triple, Austin Ware one single.

Senior Division

Monroeville Black 20, VFW Post 2743 9

Monroeville Black: Brayden Bodkin one single, Justin Case one single, Mason Hiser two singles, one double, Jager Missler one single, Isaac Roeder one single, Isaiah Scheid two doubles, Trevor Schaffer two singles.

VFW Post 2743: Logan DeLeon one single, Ryan Hedrick three singles, Devvon McNutt one single, Christopher Mohr one single, Ethan Philips one single, Gavin Pocock one single, Ethan Tanzillo one single, Draven Vick two singles.

6/9/17

Bantam Division

America Legion 9, Elks Lodge 730 7

America Legion: Nolan Jones two singles, one triple, Cade Evans one single, Cameron Evans one double, Landon Johnson two singles, Andrew Mitchell three singles, Ian Preston one single, one double, Levi Rospert one single, Caiden Schmidt one single, Adam Slate one single, Allison Talbot one single.

Elks Lodge 730: Doninic Blaisdell one single, Vincent Caizzo three singles, Brandon Carty one single, one double, River Couch two singles, Owen Emmons one single, Kyrie Gipson one single, Jackson Hartman one single, John Lawson one single, Lincoln Snyder three singles, Caleb Thompson one single.

Monroeville Black 9, Key Bank 7

Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard two singles Grant Crawford two singles, Alex Dowell two singles, Jaxson Hedrick two singles, Isaac Kruger two singles, Carter Roeder two singles, Vinny Schafer two singles, Reid Wasserman three singles, one double, Andrew Welfle two singles, one double, Tristan Wise two singles.

Key Bank: Josan Grimes two ingles, Isaac Kalizewski two singles, one double, Gunner Kluding two singles, Brody McFadden one single, one double, Zachary Roth one single, one triple, Micah Sumpter two singles.

Colt Division

Lake Erie Construction 11, Oglesby Construction 2

Lake Erie Construction: Jacob Collins one single, Elliot Gahring two singles, Emerson Gahring one single, Nicholas Helton one single, Luke Metcalf one single, two doubles, Grady Naseman one single, Jack Stieber one single, one double, Noah Sumpter one double, Isaak White one single.

Oglesby Construction: Colby Ferguson one single, Isaiah Wells three singles.

Junior Division

Monroeville Black 10, Fraternal Order of Police 1

Monroeville Black: Kole Ackerman one single, Braden Chapman one single, Cole Kamann one single, Heath Ringer two triples, Levi Stegaman one single, Case Zehnder one triple.

Fraternal Order of Police: Zach Dumbeck one single, Christian Hale one single.

Senior Division

New London Senior 17, JDB Home Improvement 0

New London Senior: Jamil Arnold three singles, Kenyon Cathey one single, Kevin Fridenstine one double, Matt Jarvis three doubles, Nick Lester two singles, Wyatt Shockley one single, Logan Wallace one single, Trent Yates two singles.

JDB Home Improvement: No Highlights