We have plenty of area athletes representing Huron County. The teams will play teams from Erie County with softball starting at 5 p.m. at Sports Force Parks in Sandusky with the baseball game to follow at 7:30 p.m. There are plenty of impressive ball players suiting up who put up some insane numbers this season.

Lets preview this fun event with this week’s Go Figure!

9

Number of First Team All-Firelands Conference baseball players who are a part of the 16-man Huron County Roster. Brayden Hood, Justin Studd, Gage Blackford, Seth Bailey, Austin Nester, Ryan Lane, Jake Gerlak, Kurt Maxwell and Luke Carper all make up the honorees.

2

Number of First Team All-Northern Ohio League baseball players who are part of the 16-man Huron County Roster. Norwalk’s Quinn Hipp and Mitchell Perry took home honors for their fine seasons.

7

Number of First Team All-Firelands Conference softball players who are part of the 18-player Huron County Roster. Emmalee Cooke, Carley Helmsteter, Courtney Kraft, Desiree Chill, Skye Mills, Alex Carper and Janet Arnold all took home first-team honors this season.

2

Number of First Team All-Northern Ohio League softball player who are part of the 18-player Huron County Roster. Willard’s Emily Nedolast and Norwalk’s Kayla Appeman took home first-team honors this season.

126

Number of strikeouts recorded by New London’s Ryan Lane this season. He went 9-1 on the year with a 1.00 ERA.

205

Number of strikeouts recorded by Monroeville’s Carley Helmstetter this season. She went 16-3 with a 1.10 ERA.

40

Number of RBI for Plymouth’s Seth Bailey during his junior season. He recorded 43 hits including 19 doubles.

40

Number of stolen bases for St. Paul sophomore Alex Carper who also led the area with 46 hits and scored 33 runs. She hit .575 for the year.

.595

The batting average for Western Reserve’s Emmalee Cooke who won FC Player of the Year. She had 44 hits including four home runs and scored 48 runs.

37

Number of runs scored by New London’s Jake Gerlak this season. He had 33 hits making him a rarity of a player who scored more runs than he had hits in a season.

5

Number of home runs hit by Desiree Chill of South Central this season making her the area leader in the category. She also hit .513 with 39 hits on the season.

479

Number of strikeouts recorded between three pitchers for the Huron County Softball Team. With Helmstetter’s 205, she is joined by Norwalk’s Kayla Appeman with 170 and New London’s Kathy Vangilder with 104.

5-0

The pitching record for Norwalk’s Mitchell Perry who went undefeated for his senior season with a 1.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts.

18

Number of players for the Huron County Softball Team including New London’s Ashley Parr, Kaitlyn Speicher and Kathy Vangilder, Western Reserve’s Emmalee Cooke and Taylor Good, Monroeville’s Carley Helmstetter and Courtney Kraft, South Central’s Desiree Chill and Skye Mills, St. Paul’s Alex Carper and Elyse Roth, Norwalk’s Kaitlyn Stoll and Kayla Appeman, Willard’s Emily Nedolast, Jena Adams and Taylor Chaffins and Plymouth’s Janet Arnold and Emily Blanton.

16

Number of players for the Huron County Baseball Team including Western Reserve’s Brayden Hood and Justin Studd, Monroeville’s Gage Blackford and Austin Hanlon, Plymouth’s Seth Bailey and Austin Nester, New London’s Ryan Lane and Jake Gerlak, Norwalk’s Mitchell Perry and Quinn Hipp, Willard’s Josh Buerger and Bryce Bailey, St. Paul’s Kurt Maxwell and Luke Carper and South Central’s Isaiah Seidel and Owen Keysor.

The Sports Force Parks All-Star softball and baseball game is on Tuesday. Softball starts at 5 p.m. while baseball begins at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person and fans are encouraged to bring in their own chairs if they would like. Putt-putt and concession stands will be open before the event.