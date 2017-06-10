Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Dodgers could be in line for Corey Kluber-Clayton Kershaw Cy Young clash next week

Barring any rotation juggling, the southpaw is in line to start on Wednesday against the Indians. That evening, fellow Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is also scheduled to take the mound.

Now that would be fun.

Kluber will start the Indians' series opener against the White Sox on Friday night, next door to where the Cavaliers will fight to keep their season from flat-lining. Josh Tomlin and Carlos Carrasco are also slated to start against Chicago this weekend.

Kluber hasn't pitched in eight days. In his only outing since returning from a month-long stint on the disabled list, the right-hander struck out 10 over six scoreless innings against Oakland.

The Indians optioned Mike Clevinger to Triple-A this week since a pair of off-days afforded them the opportunity to deploy a four-man rotation. Clevinger is expected to return to the major-league roster on June 17.

The club's day off on Monday, however, will permit Kluber to venture back to the mound on regular rest on Wednesday, with Trevor Bauer toeing the rubber against Los Angeles in Tuesday's series opener.

Kershaw, on the other hand, could pitch on a week's rest, as the Dodgers also had a day off on Thursday and have another one coming Monday. He out-dueled Washington's Max Scherzer in a 2-1 victory on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw stands 8-2 with a 2.20 ERA, run-of-the-mill numbers for the three-time Cy Young Award winner. He has walked 14 and struck out 101 in 90 innings. Over the last five seasons, he has compiled a 1.91 ERA. During his entire career, he has limited the opposition to a .205/.262/.304 slash line.

He has never pitched in Cleveland, though. He has faced the Indians once. In his sixth major-league start, on June 20, 2008, Kershaw allowed four runs on four hits over five innings. He didn't factor into the decision, as the Indians emerged victorious, 6-4. Kelly Shoppach socked a two-run homer off Kershaw.

In that game, Kershaw opposed Cliff Lee, who captured the American League Cy Young Award a few months later. Lee limited Los Angeles to one run across 7 1/3 innings.

Kluber received the top pitching hardware in 2014. Kershaw won the Cy Young and the MVP that season, as he went 21-3 with a 1.77 ERA.

In Kluber's only career encounter with the Dodgers, he suffered the loss in a 1-0 pitcher's duel against Dan Haren on June 30, 2014 in Los Angeles. Kluber allowed only the one run over 6 2/3 innings.

