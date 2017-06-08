Lefty Grove Results from Wednesday

Bantam Division

Knights of Columbus 7, Western Reserve Team 2 5

Knights of Columbus: Maxwell Bores two singles, Canyon Craig one single, Kadden Gede one single, Joseph Goebel two singles, Emanual Marett one single, Alex Marsh one single, one double, Evan Wadsworth one single, Kaedyn Warner two singles, one double, Diesel Wilhelm two singles, Brooklyn Younce one single.

Western Reserve Team 2: Garrett Baker two singles, Lake Berger two singles, Sam Koler one single, Parker Lewis three singles, Landen Oates two singles, Eli Ommert two singles, one double, Cooper Roe two singles.

Monroeville Black 19, IOOF 3

Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard one single, Grant Crawford two singles, Ales Dowdell two singles, one double, Jaxson Hedrick four singles, Isaac Krueger three singles, Carter Roeder two singles, Reid Wadderman one single, one double, Andrew Welfle three singles, Tristan Wise one single.

IOOF: Abrahm Buie one single, one double, Noah Burger two singles, Tyson Corbin one single, Dakota Goostree one single, Raphael Gross one singe, Braden Hockenberry one single, Conrad Roth one single, Zander Shober two single.

Colt Division

Monroeville Gold 14, Lake Eric Construction 6

Monroeville Gold: Braden Barman one single, Evan Benfer two singles, Bode Bores three singles, one double, Bryson Dunlap one single, Landin Hershiser two singles one double, Ethan Pomerich two singles, Landon Roeder four singles.

Lake Eric Construction: Elliot Gahring one single, Emerson Gahring two singles, Luke Metcalf one single, Grady Naseman one single, Jack Stieber one double, Isaak White one single.

Junior Division

Fraternal Order of Police 13, Miller’s Super Value 4

Fraternal Order of Police: Kaden Altomare one single, Ben Berger two singles, Nicholas Centa one single, one triple, Skyler Cross two singles, Zach Dumbeck two singles, Christian Hale two singles, Noah Kluding one triple, one home run, Ian Oakley one singles, Lupe Zamano two singles.

Miller’s Super Value: Jackson Gahring one triple, Caleb Gilbert one single, Tanner Harp one single, Timothy Wallace two singles, one triple, Landon Ward one single.

Senior Division

New London Senior 14, Stine Dental 1

New London Senior: Jamil Arnold one single, one double, Blake Dalton two single, Matt Jarvis one double, Chase Keathley one triple, Nick Lester two singles, Hayden Liss one single, Wyatt Shockley twos ingles, one double, Logan Wallace one single, Trent Yates one single.

Stine Dental: Brendan Hipp one single, Ryan Ritzenthaler one single, Zachary Stine one single.