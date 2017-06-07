Lefty Grove results

Bantam Division

Lions Club 18, American Legion 8

Lions Club: Alex Christophel three singles, Carleigh Davis one single, Kade Houck two singles, Aubrey Kluding two singles, Adyson Lepley one single, Alakai Mack three singles, Amaree Mack two singles, on double, Brady Singer four singles, one double, Gabe Snyder four singles, Izaac Snyder four singles, one double, Hunter Springer four singles, one double.

American Legion: Nolan Jones four singles, Cade Evans two singles, Cameron Evans one single, Anthony Hall one single, Landon Johnson four singles, Andrew Mitchell three singles, Thomas Pertner one single, Ian Pertner three singles, Levi Rospert three singles, Caiden Schmidt one single, Adam Slate one single, Allison Talbot one single.

Colt Division

Norwalk Teacher’s Association 1, Norwalk Concrete 0

Norwalk Teacher’s Association: Mark Marett two singles.

Norwalk Concrete: Jacob Burger one single, Devyn Emmons one single, Chase Herf one single, Nolan Ryan one single.

Junior Division

Battles Insurance 3, Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 2

Battles Insurance: Nathan Kessler one single, Derick Phillips one single, Jack Wasiniak one double.

Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s: Austin Gardner one single, Keller Griggs one single, Nicholas Lukac one triple.

Senior Division

Schild’s IGA 17, VFW Post 2743 5

Schild’s IGA: Camden Caizzo one single, Andrew Epperly two singles, Evan Gaston one single, Spencer Myers one single, three doubles, Justin Seitz one single, Brody Service two singles, one double, Jude Sweet three singles.

VFW Post 2743: Logan DeLeon one single, Ryan Hedrick one single, Isaac Scheel one single, one triple.