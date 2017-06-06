Rosters set for Sports Force Parks All-Star games

The games will be held on Tuesday, June 13 as softball kicks off at 5 p.m. while the baseball game will start at approximately 7:30 p.m. The teams were picked by the sports staffs at the Norwalk Reflector and Sandusky Register. The Huron County team will feature players from Monroeville, New London, Norwalk, Plymouth, South Central, St. Paul, Willard and Western Reserve. The Erie County team will feature players from Bellevue, Edison, Huron, Margaretta, Perkins, Sandusky, St. Mary Central Catholic and Vermilion.

The games will be nine innings in length, assuring all the players get into the game with no restrictions. Each player will be given a dri-fit shirt to wear in the game, and a player ‘swag’ bag as well.

Fans are welcome to attend the games. There is a $5 entry fee that gets you into both games. There are stands, but fans can bring their own chairs if they would like. Putt-putt and the concession stands will be open during the events.

Lets introduce the rosters for each team.

Huron County Baseball Roster

Each baseball school has two representatives to make up the 16-man roster. The team will be coached by Norwalk’s Wes Douglas.

Brayden Hood and Justin Studd will represent The Western Reserve Roughriders. Hood hit .348 in 2017 colecting 23 hits and 25 walks. He had one home run and two doubles while scoring 22 runs. Studd did it all for Western. He hit .337 with 28 hits and drove in 15 runs. He was also the Roughriders’ ace on the mound with a 2.04 ERA. She struck out 62 batters on the year.

Gage Blackford and Austin Hanlon will represent the Monroeville Eagles in the contest. Hanlon hit .366 in 2017 with 26 hits and 14 RBI. Blackford held a .466 batting average collecting an eye-popping 34 hits and scoring 32 runs. He drove in 16 RBI and had an on base percentage of .545.

Seth Bailey and Austin Nester represent the Big Red of Plymouth. Bailey was the Firelands Conference Player of the Year as a junior after hitting .551 with 43 hits including 19 doubles. He drove in 40 runs for the year and struck out just two times. He was 4-1 on the mound with a 1.46 ERA allowing just 15 hits and striking out 30 batters. Nester held a .438 batting average with 32 hits and 28 RBI. He scored 35 runs on the year while stealing 24 bases.

Ryan Lane and Jake Gerlak represent the co-Firelands Conference champion New London Wildcats. Lane, a Kent State commit, was the FC Pitcher of the Year after finishing the regular season 9-0 with a 0.61 ERA with 116 strikeouts in 57 innings. He also hit .450 with 29 RBI, nine doubles and two home runs. Gerlak held the leadoff spot for the Wildcats with a .411 batting average scoring 36 runs and stealing 29 bases.

Mitchell Perry and Quinn Hipp will represent the Norwalk Truckers. Perry, a Malone commit, hit .403 for Norwalk in the final season of the Northern Ohio League. He collected 23 hits on the season with 19 RBI and 15 runs scored. Hipp held a .378 ERA with 31 hits and 10 RBI. Hipp also scored 25 runs on the season.

Josh Buerger and Bryce Bailey suit up for the Huron County team as representatives from Willard. Buerger hit .333 last season with 10 hits and seven RBI. Bailey hit .244 with 11 hits and five RBI.

Isaiah Seidel and Owen Keysor will represent South Central. Seidel held a .254 batting average with 16 hits and five RBI. She scored 15 runs with four stolen bases as a freshman. Keysor hit .164 with 10 hits and 10 RBI while scoring 12 runs with five stolen bases.

Kurt Maxwell and Luke Carper round out the roster as representatives from St. Paul. Maxwell held a .405 batting average with 34 hits and 16 RBI. He scored 30 runs while smashing nine doubles. Carper hit .450 this season with 36 hits and 31 RBI. He had 11 doubles and scored 18 runs for the co-FC champion St. Paul Flyers.

Erie County Baseball Roster

Nick Frederick, Edison; Braden Ehrhardt, Edison; Conor Fortune, Huron; Jared Hohler, Huron; Nathan Delk, Sandusky; Koree Hodgekinson, Sandusky; J.J. Fischer, SMCC; James McClung, SMCC; Dawson Nason, Perkins; Trent Majoy, Perkins; Jacob Luma, Margaretta; James Fisher, Margaretta; Cody Snyder, Bellevue; Ben Smith, Bellevue; Mason Montgomery, Vermilion; Nik Barkdull, Vermilion. The team will be coached by Vermilion’s Jeff Keck.

Huron County Softball Roster

The Huron County roster is made up of 18 softball players from Huron County. The team is coached by Monroeville’s Abe Helmstetter.

Ashley Parr, Kaitlyn Speicer and Kathy Vangilder make up the three representatives from New London. Speicher hit .453 with 39 hits including 15 doubles, three triples and two home runs. She drove in 22 runs on the season while scoring 22 of her own. Parr hit .400 on the year with 38 hits including six doubles and a triple. She had 12 RBI while scoring 26 runs. Vangilder comes in as an extra pitcher for the squad after posting a 6-7 record with a 2.95 ERA. She struck out 104 batters on the season.

Firelands Conference Player of the year Emmalee Cooke and senior Taylor Good will represent the Western Reserve Roughriders. Cooke held a .595 batting average collecting 44 hits including nine doubles and four home runs. she drove in 18 runs from the leadoff spot while scoring 48 runs and striking out just two times. Good had a slow beginning to her season thanks to an ankle injury but still posted a .321 batting average with 17 hits and six doubles with a home run. He drove in 18 runs in just 16 games.

Carley Helmstetter and Courtney Craft will represent the Monroeville Eagles. Kraft was a .421 hitter with 32 hits and 16 RBI. She scored 17 runs on the year. Helmstetter was the Eagles ace pitcher while also providing some offense. She hit .297 with 19 hits including a homer and 18 RBI. She held a 1.09 ERA with 205 strikeouts in 147 innings. She owned a 16-3 record.

Desiree Chill and Skye Mills will suit up representing the South Central Trojans. Chill hit .513 for the season with 39 hits. She smashed five home runs for the year with 35 RBI. She scored 20 runs while striking out four times. Mills hit .430 with 34 hits three of which were homers. She had 22 RBI and scored 31 times.

Kaitlyn Stoll and Kayla Appeman will represent Norwalk. Stoll owned a .380 batting average with 30 hits on the year. She added 22 RBI and scored 13 times. Appeman was a record setting pitcher for the Lady Truckers after posting an 11-6 record with 170 strikeouts. She had a 3.70 ERA in 117 2/3 innings.

Emily Nedolast, Jena Adams and Taylor Chaffins will represent the Willard Lady Flashes. Nedolast had a .451 batting average with 23 hits and 13 RBI. She scored 14 runs on the year. Adams held a .267 average eith 16 hits and 13 RBI while scoring 12 times. She also had one home run on the season. Chaffins will be an extra pitcher for the contest after posting a 4-9 record with a 4.81 ERA. She struck out 37 batters in 68 innings.

Janet Arnold and Emily Blanton will represent the Plymouth Big Red. Arnold hit .465 on the season with 33 hits including 11 doubles. She drove in 13 runs while scoring 32 times. She also held a 7-3 record as a pitcher with a 2.09 ERA in 60 1/3 innings. She struck out 34 batters. Blanton had a .390 average this season with 30 hits and 21 RBI. She scored 26 runs.

Alex Carper and Elyse Roth will represent St. Paul in the contest. Carper hit .575 with 46 hits and seven RBI. She scored 33 runs for the Flyers as a freshman. Roth hit .315 with 23 hits and 17 RBI. She scored 12 runs and smashed two homers on the season.

Erie County softball roster

Lauren Wolf, Edison; Hailey Stoll, Edison; Korah Keegan, Huron; Sarah Herwat, Huron; Hannah Hayberger, Sandusky; Jala Hunter, Sandusky; Karen Landino, SMCC; Dominique Pelz, SMCC; Ashley Kaufman, Perkins; Dessa Dubbert, Perkins; Tori Miller, Margaretta; Jennah Yost, Margaretta; Sophia Pressler, Bellevue; Lyndsey Seamon, Bellevue; Callie Brown, Vermilion, Maggie Hoffman, Vermilion. Head coach: Tom Garard, Sandusky.

