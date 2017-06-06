PNC Bank routs Miller's Super Valu, improve to 4-0

Bantam Division

Eagles Club 3-1-0; Knights of Columbus 3-1-0; Lion’s Club 2-0-0; Western Reserve Team 2 2-1-0; Monroeville Black 2-1-0; I.O.O.F. 1-1-0; American Legion Post 41 1-1-0; Western Reserve Team 1 1-2-0; Monroeville Gold 1-2-0; Key Bank 0-2-0; Elks Lodge 730 0-4-0.

Colt Division

Monroeville Gold 2-0-0; Don Tester Ford 2-0-0; Monroeville Black 2-0-0; Nobil’s Sports & Trophies 2-1-1; Chase Appraisal 1-1-0; Norwalk Teacher’s Assoc. 1-2-0; Lake Erie Construction 0-1-1; Oglesby Construction 0-2-0; Norwalk Concrete 0-3-0.

Junior Division

PNC Bank 4-0-0; Monroeville Black 3-0-0; Stein, Olsen & Stang CPA’s 1-2-0; Fraternal Order of Police 1-3-0; Battles Insurance 0-2-0; Miller’s Super Valu 0-2-0.

Senior Division

Monroeville Black 3-0-0; Stine Dental, LLC 3-1-0; Sirna & Sons (New London) 2-0-0; Willard Team 1 1-1-0; JDB Home Improvement 1-1-0; Kenilee Lanes 1-3-0; Schild’s IGA Marketplace 0-2-0; V.F.W. Post 2743 0-3-0.

RESULTS

Junior Divison

PNC Bank 8, Miller’s Super Valu 1: PNC Bank: Casper Caizzo one single, Jared Hipp one single, Logan Risner one single, Fletcher Ross one single, Gavin Ross one single and one double, Ashton Stang one single. Miller’s Super Valu: Tanner Harp one single, Timothy Wallace one single and one double.

Bantam Division

Monroeville Gold 12, Western Reserve Team 2 2: Monroeville Gold: Logan Barnes three singles, Cyler Bellamy one single, Veto Blair two singles, Joey Campagna two singles, Cooper Cleary one single and two doubles, Caleb Dixon two singles, Kiptyn Kamann three singles, Landon Kennebeck one single, Hayden Long one single, Carter Missler one single and one double, Ethan Smiley two singles and one double, Layne Newberger one single. Western Reserve Team 2: Garret Baker two singles, Lake Berger one single, Connor Duensing one single, Sam Koler two singles, Parker Lewis two singles, Landen Oates two singles, Eli Ommert three singles, Cooper Roe one single.

Western Reserve Team 1 12, I.O.O.F. 5: Western Reserve Team 1: Connor Allsopp three singles, Cohen Dawson three singles, Micaiah Drennen one single, Dominic Edwards five singles, Kaden Kinney four singles, Austin Kolb three singles, Lucas Summerfield four singles, Cailyn Tusing two singles, Landyn Weigel three singles and one double. I.O.O.F.: Noah Burger three singles, Tyson Corbin three singles and one double, Raphael Gross one single, Deric Hancock one single, Brayden Hockenberry two singles, Conrad Roth two singles, Zander Shober four singles, Treyton Shullick two singles.

Colt Division

Chase Appraisal 11, Oglesby Construction 5: Chase Appraisal: Ethan Hessemer one single, Brock Kuhl one single, Adam Roth one single, James Wallace one single and one double, Ricky Wallace one single. Oglesby Construction: Sean Bogner one double, Brock Clark one triple, Brady Fritz one single, Isaiah Wells one double.

Senior Division

Willard Team 1 11, Kenilee Lanes 6: Willard Team 1: Trey Mock two singles, Kaden Flores one single, Ian Brown one single and one double, Wyatt Fullard two singles, Michah Dawson one single. Kenilee Lanes: Jacob Bly one single, Trenton Dailey one single.