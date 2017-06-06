Milan Post 527 beats Bellevue in nine

Trent Majoy (Perkins) starter the game on the mound and threw 4 1/3 innings giving up four hits and four earned runs while striking out four and walking three. Quinn Hipp (Norwalk) came in relief and picked up the win going 4 2/3 inning of scoreless and hitless baseball while striking out five.

Offensively, Milan put up a run in the second, third, fourth, fifth and ninth to bring home the win. Justin Studd (Western Reserve) had a single and scored a run while Zack Vitaz (Edison) had a single. Bailey Hahn (Western Reserve) singled and scored while Nick Frederick (Edison) scored a run. Jared Ochs (Huron) had a single, Majoy had a sacrifice fly with an RBI while Cam Amderson (Perkins) doubled and scored. Alex Matowski (Huron) scored a run while Issac Fenwick (Margaretta) singles and drove in a run. Hahn scored the winning run in the ninth with two out on an over-throw to third base after a passed ball.

Bellevue scored a run in the second and three in the fifth.

Milan Legion improves to 3-0 on the year and it returns to action on Wednesday evening at home (Edison High School) to take on the Ashland Legion team at 6 p.m.