Lefty Grove Baseball Results

Senior Division

Monroville Black 9, Kenilee Lanes 0

Monroeville Black: Justin Case one single, Mason Hiser one single, Gunner Howell one single, one double, Merritt Key one single, Isaiah Scheid one single, Trevor Schaffer one single, one triple.

Kenilee Lanes: Jame Ready one single, Toby Tester two singles, Samuel Tokarsky one single.

Colt Division

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies 7, Norwalk Teacher’s Association 3

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies: Jacob Gilbert two singles, Carter Harp one single, Brock Houck two singles, Gage Scheid one single.

Norwalk Teachers Association: no hits

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies 6, Norwalk Concrete 1

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies: Jacob Gilbert two singles, Carter Harp one single, Brock Houck one home run, Gage Scheid one single, Gavin Thurston one single.

Norwalk Concrete: Devyn Emmons two singles, Aidon Gross one single.

Bantam Division

Monroeville Black 8, Western Reserve Team 1 7

Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard three singles, Grant Crawford four singles, Ales Dowell three singles, Aiden Myers one single, Carter Roeder three singles, Calvin Schafer one single, Vinny Schafer two singles, Reid Wasserman three singles, Andrew Welfle two singles, Tristan Wise two singles.

Western Reserve Team 1: Cohen Dawson two singles, Dominic Edwards two singles, one triple, Kaden Kinney three singles, Austin Kolb two singles, Lucas Summerfield two singles, Landyn Wiegel two singles, one triple.

Knights of Columbus 12, American Legion 1

Knights of Columbus: Maxwell Bores 2 singles, Canyon Craig two singles, Kadden Gede one single, Jospeh Goebel three singles, Emanual Marett two singles, Avery Reitzel three singles, Cohen Shoop three singles, Kaedyn Warner two singles, one double, Diesel Wilhelm one single, Brooklyn Younce two singles.

American Legion: Nolan Jones one single, Cade Evans one single, Anthony Hall two singles, Landon Johnson two singles, Ian Preston two singles, Levi Ropert one single, Adam Slate one single.

Junior Division

PNC Bank 8, Fraternal Order of Police 2

PNC Bank: Casper Caizzo one single, Jared Hipp one single, Jayden Hipp one single, Zach Jenkins one double, Tyson Reineck one double, Fletcher Ross one single, Gavin Ross one single, one double, Ashton Stang three doubles.

Fraternal Order of Police: Kaden Altomare one single, Nicholas Centa two singles, Skyler Cross one single, Zach Dumbeck one single, Lupe Zamano one single.

Senior Division

Kenilee Lanes 6, Stine Dental 4

Kenilee Lanes: Ezra Forney one single, Jame Ready one single, Zach Thrash two singles, Samuel Tokarsky one single, one double.

Stine Dental: Joseph Dendinger one double, Daison Gough one single, one double, Brendan Hipp one single, Grant Houck one double, Tim Meade two singles, Ryan Ritzenthaler one double.

5/30/17

Senior Division

Monroeville Black 14, JDB Home Improvement 2

Monroeville Black: Mason Hiser one single one home run, Gunner Howell one single, Merritt Key one single, Daniel Smith one double, Trevor Schafer one single, one double.

JDB Home Improvement: Owen Austin one single, Andrew Bundschuh one single, Braxton Friend one single.

Junior Division

Monroeville Black 5, Battles Insurance 0

Monroeville Black: Kole Akerman one single, Craden Chapman one single, Mitchell Rosser one single.

Battles Insurance: Tristan Beatty one single, Dalton Chapin one single, Chase Rospert one single, Xavier Sweet one single, Bradley Vogt one single, Jack Wasiniak one single.

Colt Division

Monroeville Gold 8, Norwalk Teacher’s Association 5

Monroeville Gold: Bode Bores one single, Landin Hershiser one single, Kyle Jarrett one single, Ethan Pomerich one single, Landon Roeder one single, one home run, Ethan Schafer one triple.

Norwalk Teacher’s Association: No hits

Bantam Division

Lions Club 11, Elks Lodge 730 1

Lions Club: Alex Christophel one single, Carleigh Davis one single, Xander Gfell-King one single, Kade Houck two singles, Aubrey Kluding two singles, Adyson Lepley one single, Alakai Mack two singles, Amaree Mack two singles, Brady Singler two singles, one double, Izaac Snyder three singles, Hunter Springer thee singles.

Elks Lodge 730: Mason Barman one single, Dominic Blaisdell one single, Brandon Carty one single, Ricer Couch two singles, Jackson Hartman one single, Lincoln Snyer two singles, Caleb Thompson two singles.

Eagles Club 14, Western Reserve Team 2 3

Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer two singles, Preston Bleile three singles, Casey Fries three singles, two doubles, Landon Fries two singles, two triples, Weston Gfell four singles, Kaleigh Harris two singles, Noah Helton two singles, two doubles, Leeland Ramsey one single, Braydan Weinert two singles.

Western Reserve Team 2: Garrett Baker one single, Parker Lewis three singles, Landen Oates one single, Maya Ommert one single, Dawson Parrott one single, Cooper Roe two singles.

5/31/17

Senior Division

New London Senior 11, Kenilee Lanes 1

New London Senior: Jamil Arnold one single, Carson Coey one single, Blake Dalton one single, Kevin Friednstine one single, Matt Jarvis two doubles, Chase Keathley one double, Nick Lester one single, Wyatt Schockley one single.

Kenilee Lanes: James Ready one single, Samuel Tokarsky one single.

Junior Division

PNC Bank 8, Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 2

PNC Bank: Casper Caizzo one single, Avery Hipp one triple, Jared Hipp one single, Jayden Hipp one single, one double, Tyson Reineck one double, Logan Risner one single, Fletcher Ross one single.

Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s: Austin Gardner one single, Keller Griggs one single, Kayden Rospert one single.

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies 5, Lake Erie Construction 5

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies: Bo Bogard one single, Jacob Gilbert one single, Carter Harp one single, Brock Houck one single, one double.

Lake Eric Construction: No hits

Bantam Division

American Legion 18, Monroeville Gold 6

America Legion: Nolan Jones five singles, Cade Evans three singles, Cameron Evans two singles, one double, Anthony Hall three singles, Landon Johnson four singles, Andrew Mitchell four singles, Ian Preston four singles, Levi Rospert three singles, Caiden Schmidt one single, Adam Slate one single, one double, Allison Talbot one single, one double.

Monroeville Gold: Logan Barnes three singles, Veto Blair three singles, Cooper Cleary three singles, Caleb Dixon three singles, Kiptyn Kamann two singles, Landon Kennebeck two singles, Carter Missler one single, one double, Ethan Smiley one single, one double, one triple, Layne Sommer three singles.

Monroeville Black 4, Knights of Columbus 1

Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard three singles, Ales Dowell three singles, Jaxson Hedrick two singles, Isaac Krueger one single.

Knights of Columbus: Canyon Craig three singles, Emanual Marett one single, Avery Reitzel one single, Cohen Shoop one single, one double, Kaedyn Warner one single.

6/1/17

Bantam Division

I.O.O.F 12, Key Bank 11

I.O.O.F: Jacob Bleile one single, two doubles, Abrahm Buie three singles, Noah Burger three singles, Tyson Corbin one single, Raphael Gross one single, two doubles, Deric Hancock two singles, krosby HArtman two singles, Brayden Hockenberry two singles, Conrad Roth three singles, Zander Shober two singles, Treyton Shullick four singles.

Key Bank: Quentin Brooks three singles, Elijah Cring three singles, Adam Dowdell one single, Josan Grimes two singles, Sophia Herf one single, Isaac Kalizewski two singles, Gunner Kluding one single, one double, Brody McFadden one single, one double, Zachary Roth one single on triple, Michah Sumpter one single.

Colt Division

Monroeville Black 18, Chase Appraisal 0

Monroeville Black: Colt Clark one double, Grady Lasch one double, Xavier Maxwell one single, one double, Alec Schafer one single, Bryson Wittmer three doubles.

Chase Appraisal: No Highlights

Junior Division

Monroeville Black 5, Miller’s Super Value 0

Monroeville Black: Cain Clark one single, Isaac Clingman one single, Jimmy Clingman two singles, Levi Stegaman one triple.

Miller’s Super Vailue: Caleb Gilbert one single, Timothy Wallace one single.

PNC Bank 8, Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s 4

PNC Bank: Casper Caizzo one double, Avery Hipp one single, Jared Hipp one single, Jayden Hipp one single, one triple, Zach Jenkins one single, Logan Risner one single, Aiden Stang two single, Ashton Stang two single.

Stein, Olsen and Stang CPA’s: Austin Gardner one single, Nicholas Lukac one single.

Senior Division

Willard Team 1 11, VFW Post 2743 1

Willard Team 1: Cooper Wieres one single, Nick Woodlock two singles, Ashton Ames three singles, Trey Mock four singles.

VFW Post 2743: Ethan Phillios one single, one double.

6/2/17

Bantam Division

Eagles Club 11, Western Reserve Team 1 7

Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer two singles, Casey Fries one single, Landon Fries three singles, one triple, Weston Gfell three singles, Kaleigh Harris two singles, Noah Helton four singles, Addisyn Lewis one single, Leona Priest two singles, Leeland Ramsey two singles, Cohen Reer one single, Brayden Weinert two singles.

Western Reserve Team 1: Cohen Dawson three singles, Michaiah Drennen one single, Dominic Edwards four singles, Kaden Kinney two singles, Austin Kolb three singles, one double, Mason Jarrett three singles, Lucas Summerfield three singles, Landyn Weigel four singles.

Knights of Columbus 14, Elks Lodge 730 8

Knights of Columbus: Maxwell Broes three singles, Canyon Craig three singles, Joseph Goebel two singles, Emanual Marett two singles, Alex March two singles, one double, one triple, Avery Reitzel one single, Cohen Shoop two singles, Evan Wadsworth one double, Kaedyn Warner two singles, one double, one triple, Diesel Wilhelm two singles, Brooklyn Younce four singles.

Elks Lodge 730: Mason Barman one single, Dominic Blaisdell five singles, Vincent Caizzo three singles, Owen Emmons two singles, John Lawson four singles, Lincoln Snyder three singles, Caleb Thompson four singles.

Colt Division

Don Tester Ford 15, Norwalk Concrete 2

Don Tester Ford: Stephan Lukac one single, one double, Evan Wangler one single.

Norwalk Concrete: Jacob Burger one single, Devyn Emmons two singles, Ethan Johnson one double, Parker Lloyd one single.

Junior Division

Civista Banking 7, Fraternal Order of Police 5

Civista Banking: Alex Herf one single, Alexander Millins one single, Cory Preston one single, one double, Jaycob Stanley two singles.

Fraternal Order of Police: Ben Burger one single, Noah Kluding one single, Christian Lewis one single, Lupe Zamano two singles.

Senior Division

Stine Dental 8, Schild’s IGA 7

Stine Dental: Grant Houck one single, Ryan Ritzenthaler one double, Bredton Stallard one single, Zachary Stine one single.

Schild’s IGA: Evan Gaston one double, one triple, Spencer Myers two singles, Brody Service one single, one double, Gavin Starcher one double, Jude Sweet one single, Blayke Wright one single.

6/3/17

Bantam Division

Knights of Columbus 14, I.O.O.F 4

Knights of Columbus: Maxwell Broes two singles, Canyon Craig two singles, Joseph Goebel four singles, Emanual Marett two singles, Alex MArsh four singles, Avery Reitzel two singles, Cohen Shoop two singles, Evan Wadsworth one single, Kaedyn Warner three singles, Diesel Wilhelp two singles, Brooklyn Younce three singles.

I.O.O.F: Jacob Bleile two singles, Noah Burger one single, Tyson Corbin one single, Dakota Goostree one single, Raphael Gross one singe, one double, Dreic Hancock one single, Zander Shober two singles.

Western Reserve Team 1 8, Elks Lodge 730 3

Western Reserve Team 1: Connor Allsopp one single, Cohen Dawson three singles, Dominic Edwards five singles, Kaden Kinney four singles, Austin Kolb three singles, Lucas Summerfield two singles, Cailyn Tusing one single, Landyn Wiegel two singles.

Elks Lodge: Mason Barman one single, Dominic Blaisdell two singles, Vincent Caizzo three singles, Kyrie Gipson one single, Jackson Hartman two singles, John Lawson one single, Lincoln Snyder one single, one double, Caleb Thompson two singles.

Lions Club 16, Eagles Club 4

Lions Club: Alex Chrisophel two singles, Xander Gfell-King two singles, Kade Houck three singles, Aubrey Kluding two singles, Adyson Lepley one single, Alakai Mack three singles, Amaree Mack one singles, Brady Singer one single, two doubles, Gabe Snyder three singles, Izaac Snyder two singles, one double, Hunter Springer three singles.

Eagles Club: Hudson Bauer two singles, Casey Fries one double, Weston Gfell three singles, Kaleigh Harris one single, Noah Helton three singles, Addisyn Lewis two singles, Leeland Ramsey three singles, Braydan Weinert two singles.

Western Reserve Team 2 10, Monroeville Black 9

Western Reserve Team 2: Garrett Baker three singles, Lake Berger four singles, Connor Duensing two singles, Grant Fannin one single, Same Koler three singles, Parker Lewis two singles, one double, Landen Oates two singles, Eli Ommert two singles, Maya Ommert three singles, Dawson Parrott one singles, Cooper Roe three singles, one double.

Monroeville Black: Teddy Ballard two singles, Grant Crawford two singles, two doubles, Alex Dowdell three singles, Jaxson Hedrick three singles, one double, Isaac Krueger one single, one double, Carter Roeder four singles, Calvin Schafer one single, Vinny Schafer three singles, Reid Wasserman four singles, Andrew Welfle one single, Tristan Wide two singles.

Monroeville Gold 11, Key Bank 1

Monroeville Gold: Logan Barnes three singles, Veto Blair three singles, Joey Campagna two singles, Cooper Cleary one singles, Caleb Dixon one single, two doubles, Landon Kennebeck one single, Hayden Long one single, Carter Missler one single, two doubles, Ethan Smiley one double, one triple, Layne Sommer one single.

Key Bank: Quentin Brooks two singles, Josan Grimes two singles, Sophia Herf one single, Isaac Kalizewski two singles, Gunner Kluding three singles, Zachary Roth three singles.

Colt Division

Chase Appraisal 8, Norwalk Concrete 5

Chase Appraisal: Kaleb Ellis one single, one double, Ethan Hessemer two singles, Adam Roth one single, James Wallace two singles, one double.

Norwalk Concrete: Jacob Burger two singles, Devyn Emmons two singles, Aidon Gross one single, Chase Herf one single, Parker Lloyd one single, Nolan Ryan one single, Cole Stieber one single, Teddy Woolaver one single.

Monroeville Black 6, Oglesby Construction 0

Monroeville Black: Derek Ackerman one single, Colt Clark one double, one triple, Samuel Clinker one single, Xavier Maxwell one single, Brody McGee one double, Alec Schafer one single, one double, Bryson Wittmer one single, one double.

Oglesby Construction: Brock Clark one single, Isaiah Wells one double.

Norwalk Teacher’s Association 4, Lake Eric Construction 2

Norwalk Teacher’s Association: Mark Marett one double, Colin Oney one single, one double, Owen Price one single.

Lake Eric Construction: Michael DeJesus Jr. one single, Kaden Goosetree one single, Nicholas Helton two doubles, Grady Naseman one single, Jack Stieber three singles.

Monroeville Gold 2, Nobil’s Sports and Trophies 1

Monroeville Gold: Evan Benfer one double, Anderson Evans one single, Landin Hershiser one single, one double, Landon Roeder one single, one double.

Nobil’s Sports and Trophies Kellen McConnell one single.

Junior Division

Monroeville Black 7, Fraternal Order of Police 2

Monroeville Black: Braden Chapman one single, Isaac Clingman one single, Cole Kamann two singles, Mitchell Rosser one single, Levi Stegaman one single, one double, Case Zehnder one single.

Fraternal Order of Police: Ben Berger two singles, Nicholas Centa one double, Zach Dumbeck one single, Christian Hale one single, Ian Oakley one single, Lupe Zamano one single.

PNC Bank 6, Battles Insurance 2

PNC Bank: Casper Caizzo one single, Jered Hipp one double, Tyson Reineck one triple, Fletcher Ross one double, Ashton Stang two singles.

Battles Insurance: Dalton Chapin one single, Caden Deleon one single, Ryan Preston one single, Chase Rospert one double, Jack Wasiniak one single.

Stein, Olsen and Stang CPS’s 8, Civista Banking 3

Stein, Olsen and Stang CPS’s: Bryce Fitzgerald one single, Wyatt Fox one single, Keller Griggs one single, one double, Nicholas Lukac two singles, Noah Pocock one single, Keyden Rospert two singles, Alex Weaver one single, Nicholas Zeiter one single.

Civista Banking: Petyon Gatzemeyer one home run, Alex Herf one single.

Senior Division

Stine Dental 15, Kenilee Lanes 7

Stine Dental: Daison Gough one double, Rya Gross one single, Grant Houck one single, one double, Tim Meade one single, Ryan Ritzenthaler one single, one double, Cameron Smith one single.

Kenilee Lanes: Trenton Dailey one single, Dalton Steffani twi singles, Samuel Tokarsky one double.

JDB Home Improvement 11, VFW Post 2743 4

JDB Home Improvement: Andrew Bundschuh two singles, Braxton Friend one single, one double, Griffin Gross one single, Nicholas Moore one double, Dylan Popke one single, Xavier Sanabria one single.

VFW Post 2743: Ryan Hedrick one single, Chaz Smith one single.

Monroeville Black 5, Willard Team 1 0

Monroeville Black: Brayden Bodkin one single, Mason Hiser one single, Gunner Howell two singles, Trevor Schaffer one single.

Willard Team 1: Ian Brown one single, Wyatt Fullard one single.

New London Senior 19, Schild’s IGA 13

New Lonodn Senior: Jamil Arnold one single, Carson Coey two singles, one home run, Blake Dalton one double, Kevin Fridenstine one single, one triple, Matt Jarvis one single, Nick Lester two singles, Wyatt Shockley one single, one double.

Schild’s IGA: Camden Caizzo two singles, Evan Gaston two singles, Patrick Matlack one single, Spencer Myers one single, Brody Service one single, one double, Aidan Smith one double, Gavin Starcher one double.