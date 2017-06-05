Cleveland Indians shuffle rotation again after Sunday's rain delay

After Mother Nature's interference in Sunday's action, the Indians have again juggled their rotation for the upcoming week. A rain delay of nearly two hours truncated Trevor Bauer's outing in the series finale against Kansas City.

So, Bauer will now return to the mound on Wednesday in the second tilt of a two-game set at Coors Field against the Rockies. He threw only 28 pitches over 1 2/3 innings on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. Mike Clevinger will start the first game against Colorado on Tuesday.

Prior to Sunday's rain delay, the Indians had planned to deploy Clevinger and Tomlin in the two games in Denver. Manager Terry Francona said Danny Salazar wasn't quite ready to make a spot start. Salazar was recently moved to the bullpen after a sluggish start to the season.

The Indians have had Corey Kluber's name penciled in for Friday's series opener against the White Sox at Progressive Field since the right-hander was ready to rejoin the active roster. Kluber spent nearly a month on the disabled list because of a lower back strain. He tossed six scoreless innings against Oakland in his return to the Indians' rotation last Thursday afternoon.

He could have started one of the games in Colorado, but the Indians prefer to keep him away from the batter's box with National League rules in play. Instead, Kluber will have a week of rest before his next outing. Tomlin and Carlos Carrasco will, too. They are now scheduled to start on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Indians have reached a quirky stretch of their schedule that grants them three off-days in the next eight days. They have one on each side of the Colorado series, and another next Monday before the Dodgers venture to Cleveland for the first time in 14 years.

Starting with the series opener against Los Angeles next Tuesday, however, the Indians will play 22 games in 20 days, with doubleheaders scheduled in Minnesota on June 17 and in Detroit on July 1.

Here is the updated rotation order.

Tuesday at Colorado: Clevinger

Wednesday at Colorado: Bauer

Friday vs. Chicago: Kluber

Saturday vs. Chicago: Tomlin

Sunday vs. Chicago: Carrasco

