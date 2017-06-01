Michael Brantley building an All-Star campaign for the Cleveland Indians after a year lost to injuries

The Indians might not plant three or four hitters in the American League starting lineup -- as they did in the days of Kenny Lofton, Roberto Alomar, Manny Ramirez and Jim Thome -- but Terry Francona should have plenty of company on the flight from Cleveland to Miami in mid-July.

"Hopefully a group of us can get a private plane and go," quipped shortstop Francisco Lindor, who stands tall among the AL shortstops in the early voting.

Lindor is the only Tribe hitter sitting atop his position, but Michael Brantley isn't far behind. The left fielder ranks fourth among AL outfielders in the balloting, behind Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts.

Trout is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks following thumb surgery. The top three healthy vote-getters will man the outfield in the early innings at Marlins Park.

Brantley ranking fourth in the balloting doesn't mean much on its own. After all, Lonnie Chisenhall and Abraham Almonte check in eighth and ninth, respectively. Tribe fans have indeed stuffed the digital ballot boxes.

But it is validation for the 30-year-old, who missed out on the pomp and circumstance of last season's memorable journey because of injury setbacks and surgeries on his shoulder and biceps.

Now, he's constructing an All-Star campaign. Only a couple of months ago, the Indians -- and the fan base, to be sure -- treated such a possibility with a blend of guarded optimism, persistent doubt and suffocating fear. No one knew if Brantley would ever be the same.

"He was working during the playoffs, during the World Series, when it probably wasn't a whole lot of fun to do that," Francona said. "In the offseason, [too]. And he worked so damn hard that, when he came back, he's actually the same player as before, which is not easy to do.

"Believe me, we were happy to get him back. But now, to have him back, and to have him be that same player, and it's because he worked so hard -- now, we have good medical people, too, and I'm happy about that. But, his work ethic, it was off the charts. His dedication was just off the charts."

Brantley is batting .300 with an .808 OPS this season. He registered an outfield assist on Wednesday for the second straight game.

At the start of the season, Francona treated him with utmost care. He omitted his name from his batting order on occasion, hoping to ease Brantley back into baseball's grueling schedule. Since returning from an ankle sprain on May 12, Brantley hasn't missed a game.

He now looks, for all intents and purposes, precisely like the guy who developed into the Indians' most reliable, consistent, integral hitter.

Whether that will translate into his second career All-Star Game nod remains to be seen.

"We can't get ahead of ourselves," Lindor said. "We have to continue to play the game the right way. We're focusing on winning. That's what it's all about."

Either way, Brantley has more than eclipsed expectations, has stabilized an underperforming lineup and has eliminated fears that he might never be the same.

"He should be in the top three," Lindor said. "I'm sure he will be."

