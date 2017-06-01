Tribe uses chaos, Corey Kluber to crush Oakland Athletics, 8-0

On the other side, there was pure madness, befitting of the Yakety Sax theme. In the bottom of the sixth, the Indians benefitted from a pair of singles, a couple of walks, two errors and a double replay challenge. Oh, and the sprinkler system malfunctioned.

The Indians capitalized on the chaos -- and on Kluber's calming presence on the mound -- to knock out the Athletics, 8-0.

Kluber breezed through six innings on a windy afternoon, the right-hander's first major-league outing in a month. He exited after only 77 pitches (51 strikes) on Thursday. Tribe manager Terry Francona indicated that the team would monitor Kluber's pitch count. He has been plagued by a lower back strain since early April.

The Athletics didn't inflict any pain upon Kluber. He limited Oakland to two hits and one walk over his six scoreless frames. He totaled 10 strikeouts, the 26th time in his career he has reached double digits in that category.

Kluber didn't require much offensive backing, but the Indians poured it on in the sixth and seventh innings. Of course, Oakland offered a hand.

Deciding upon the wackiest part of the bottom of the sixth is no simple task. Was it the double replay challenge, in which Bradley Zimmer was deemed safe at first and Carlos Santana was ruled safe at the plate? That prevented Oakland from completing a 4-2-3-2 double play, with both outs coming at home plate. Santana alertly dashed home from third after A's catcher Josh Phegley threw to first in an attempt to retire Zimmer.

Or, perhaps, it was Ryon Healy's defense at the hot corner that stood out from the four-run sixth. He bobbled Francisco Lindor's sacrifice bunt on the infield grass, which permitted Erik Gonzalez and Jason Kipnis to each advance a base and Lindor to reach first. Michael Brantley drew a bases-loaded walk in the ensuing at-bat.

Santana's pop fly to shallow left forced in another run. The ball plunged to the grass between left fielder Mark Canha and shortstop Adam Rosales. Neither player seemed overly inspired to chase after the fly ball.

Before Daniel Robertson could step into the batter's box following the double replay, the sprinklers turned on in left field. It was appropriate, given that the inning had gone up in flames. They shut off after about 15 seconds and a collective laugh and cheer from the crowd. Robertson then reached on another Healy error.

All nine Tribe batters approached the plate in the sixth. The Indians followed with three more runs in the seventh. Lindor and Brantley each delivered an RBI single. Canha botched Brantley's sharp grounder, which resulted in an extra run and an additional two bases for Brantley.

The Athletics finished the game with nearly as many passed balls as (two) and as many errors (three) as hits (two), which is typically not a formula for a victory.

What it means

The Indians claimed three of their four meetings with the Athletics to finish their homestand with a 4-4 record. The Indians and Twins entered Thursday's action in a virtual tie for first place.

No Oscar for that

Oakland's Chad Pinder dropped to the dirt in the fifth after he squared to bunt at a Kluber pitch. The Athletics' trainer checked on his hand and, after a few minutes, Pinder trotted to first. The Indians, however, challenged the ruling that the pitch hit Pinder, and the call was overturned in 63 seconds. Pinder ultimately grounded out to short.

Game to remember

Gonzalez singled in the sixth, seventh and eighth. His three hits matched his career high, previously set on Sept. 27, 2016.

Kipnis reached base four times, with three walks and a double.

Don't stop running

Robertson scored the Indians' first run in the third inning after he doubled down the left-field line, advanced to third on a passed ball and raced home on a wild pitch.

Rotating

Tribe starting pitchers have produced a 2.27 ERA the last turn through the rotation, with five walks and 41 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.

They came, they saw

An announced crowd of 19,767 watched the matinee at Progressive Field.

What's next

The Indians will venture to Kansas City and Colorado for a five-game roadtrip that includes a couple of off-days. They'll spend the weekend at Kauffman Stadium, where Josh Tomlin, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer are scheduled to start against the Royals. Kansas City will counter with a pair of left-handers in Jason Vargas and Eric Skoglund, who are slated to pitch on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Right-hander Jason Hammel will oppose Carrasco on Saturday afternoon.