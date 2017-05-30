Four players, one coach named to All-Ohio list

In Division II, Norwalk’s Mitchell Perry took home an honorable mention selection as the only local player to make the list.

In Division III, fireballer Clay Cooper of Edison picked up first team honors after posting an 8-2 record with a 0.34 ERA. He struck out 74 batters and walked just 21 in 61 innings. He is committed to Malone University.

In Division IV, New London pitcher Ryan Lane also earned first team All-Ohio honors for his stellar season. The Kent State University commit was 9-1 with a 1.00 ERA. He struck out 126 batters (2.1 per inning average) to 11 walks in 62 1/3 innings.

St. Paul’s Kurt Maxwell also earned first team All-Ohio honors after hitting .405, tallying nine doubles, one triple and 16 RBIs on 34 hits. He also scored 30 runs, helping St. Paul to a 20-6-1 final record.

Plymouth’s Seth Bailey picked up second team All-Ohio honors as a catcher. The junior hit .538 with 18 doubles and 37 RBIs.

St. Paul head coach Jim Carper was named the Division IV All-Ohio Coach of the Year after leading the Flyers to a 20-6 final record and the school’s first Firelands Conference title since 1985.