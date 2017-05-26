Timely Minster hitting, costly mistakes hurt New London

But the Wildcats’ baseball team had to play almost perfect against Midwest Athletic Conference power Minster in Thursday’s Division IV regional semifinal at Patrick Henry High School.

The Wildcats had some costly mental mistakes and committed three errors — and No. 8-ranked Minster (22-7) got timely hits in a 6-1 win.

Minster — which won back-to-back state titles in 2011 and 2012 — returns to the regional championship for the first time since its last state championship five years ago. New London closes its season at 19-8 with a Firelands Conference and district championship for the second straight year.

“Against a team like that, we have to play almost perfect and make some plays — and we just didn’t make the plays,” New London coach Tony Hamilton said. “We didn’t hit too bad as far as contact, but they are an outstanding defensive team. We’re going to have to win a 3-2 or 2-1 game to beat a team like that.

“We can’t give up that many runs, because we’re not that type of hitting team,” he added. “But you have to give it to them. It’s the best team we’ve seen this season. Their pitcher was very good and he threw smart. He knew who to throw and not throw curveballs to. So you have to hand it to them — and probably experience more than anything else won out today.”

Each team traded runs in the first inning.

New London starter Ryan Lane (Kent State) struck out the first batter of the game, but a single by Jon Niemeyer, followed by a double from Alex Lehmkuhl allowed Minster to take a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Jake Gerlak drew a leadoff walk off Minster starter Aaron Ernst. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, and after being advanced to third on a ground out — Gerlak scored again on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1-1.

With a runner at second, Lane struck out his second batter of the third inning. But a passed ball and an error on the play allowed for runners at the corners and one out — instead of a runner at second with two outs.

That opened the door for back-to-back hits by Minster, which plated three runs for a 4-1 lead.

Lane struck out eight batters through three innings — but it was the two timely hits that gave Minster the permanent lead. A throwing error and a successful delayed steal by Minster led to a fifth run in the fifth inning, while a passed ball and a wild pitch led to a 6-1 in the sixth.

Lane threw 116 pitches in 5 1/3 innings, striking out 10 batters with four walks. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits. Thursday’s game was his first loss in three years.

“He wasn’t as sharp, and didn’t maybe get some of the borderline stuff he’s gotten before,” Hamilton said of Lane. “And they either struck out or got it a hit, it seemed. There was no in between with them. They didn’t hit very many balls to our guys to field, and you just have to hand it to them.

“That’s discipline in the strike zone and they weren’t swinging at his borderline pitches,” he added. “That’s the sign of an experienced, well-coached team that has seen these kind of pitchers before.”

Meanwhile, Ernst allowed just one hit (Peyton Wilson single) through six innings. Lane singled and Dane Matthews hit a double in the bottom of the seventh, but Ernst recovered to get the final two outs.