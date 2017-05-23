27 area baseball players named to All-District 9 teams

In all, eight players earned first team honors, five took second team honors and 14 earned honorable mention. Here is the list of players who earned honors in Division 9.
FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION I
Bryce Ray Bellevue (Player of the Year)
Cal Rickert Madison
Austin Eifrid Lexington
Tyson Kleinfelter Perrysburg
Mitchell Perry Norwalk
Robby Webb Clyde
Evan Brown Anthony Wayne
Cody Snyder Bellevue
Dawson Nason Sandusky Perkins
Alex Vogel Anthony Wayne
SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION I
Jared Strickler Lexington
Parker Reese Clyde
Nathan Delk Sandusky
Brennan Hunt Ashland
Trent Steinmetz Tiffin Columbian
Jacob Paxson Fremont Ross
Steve Haugh Anthony Wayne
Jacob Roth Norwalk
Anthony Kizziah Bellevue
Brad Slee Perrysburg
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION I
Brock Nartker Anthony Wayne
Braden Womack Anthony Wayne
Donovan Morris Sandusky
Brent Hanson Sandusky
Grant Gallagher Fremont Ross
Cole Drunkenmiller Fremont Ross
Austin Mungia Tiffin Columbian
Tony Szablewski Tiffin Columbian
Connor Meredith Perrysburg
Grant Delas Perrysburg
Bryce Stormer Ashland
Ricky Maffett Ashland
Josh Aiello Lexington
Ian Moore Lexington
Jessie Poelvoorde Mansfield Senior
Breyon Mills Mansfield Senior
Trent Majoy Sandusky Perkins
Cody Best Sandusky Perkins
Mikey Haynes Clyde
Frank Sewell Clyde
Corvin Mull Bellevue
Jared Auten Bellevue
Logan Daniels Madison
Jaycob Stone Madison
Quinn Hipp Norwalk
Bryson Harvey Norwalk
COACH OF THE YEAR DISTRICT 9 DIVISION I
Kevin Morrow Lexington
FIRST TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION II
Nik Barkdull Vermilion (Player of the Year)
Clay Cooper Edison
Brennan Armstrong Shelby
Garrett Kuns Galion
Avery Fisher Ontario
Luke Clark Clear Fork
Gavin Lewis Bucyrus
Hunter Hoffman Shelby
Brayden Wentling Carey
Sam Stoll Edison
SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION II
Mason Montgomery Vermilion
Mac Spears Galion
Conor Fortune Huron
Mitch Dulin Clear Fork
Jevon Dible Upper Sandusky
Garrett Caudill Shelby
Jake St. Clair Oak Harbor
Trey Yates Fostoria
Nick Frederick Edison
Easton Roark Carey
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION II
Trey Bame Carey
Jonathan Racheter Carey
Braden Ehrhardt Edison
Bryce Roberts Edison
Noah Creed Ontario
Jake Gleason Ontario
Josh Buerger Willard
Chad Mahl Willard
Jared Hohler Huron
Casey Scroggins Huron
Trevor Frias Port Clinton
Kyle Fitzpatrick Port Clinton
Trenton Dunford Bucyrus
Ryan Evans Bucyrus
Dean Kellogg Oak Harbor
Ryan Talbott Galion
Will Donahue Galion
Donovan Vogel Fostoria
Caden Lance Fostoria
Jared Lind Clear Fork
Hunter Boyer Clear Fork
Nick Ragnoni Vermilion
Tristan Mayer Vermilion
Alex Paulo Shelby
Carter Brooks Shelby
Jason Holly Upper Sandusky
Arik Schneider Upper Sandusky
COACH OF THE YEAR DISTRICT 9 DIVISION II
Jon Amicone Shelby
FIRST TEAM ALL DISTRICT 9 DIVISION III
Ryan Lane New London (Player of the Year)
Austin Harper Mohawk
Seth Bailey Plymouth
Luke Carper Norwalk St. Paul
Kesey Johnson Seneca East
James Fisher Margaretta
Kyle Reinbolt Hopewell-Loudon
Austin Nester Plymouth
Danny Bowerman Seneca East
Justin Studd Western Reserve
SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION III
Wyatt Cook Mohawk
Jake Gerlak New London
Kurt Maxwell Norwalk St. Paul
Caleb Stone Wynford
Jacob Luma Margaretta
Gavin Shifflet Crestview
Trey Miller Riverdale
Matt Daniel Seneca East
Tyler Gabel Lakota
Chase Chapman Seneca East
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION III
Gaven Wuthrich Crestview
Jay Oswalt Crestview
David Dietrich Mohawk
Parker Brown Mohawk
Brayden Hood Western Reserve
Stephan Hood Western Reserve
Noah Thoman Colonel Crawford
Jake Johnson Colonel Crawford
Peyton Wilson New London
Keaton Houghtlen New London
Aidan Loveridge Riverdale
Wayne Frey Riverdale
Colton Service Norwalk St. Paul
Nick Lukasko Norwalk St. Paul
Wyatt Smith Wynford
Thad Hensel Wynford
Tyler Wehrle Lakota
Brendan Biddle Lakota
Zach Aichholz Seneca East
Bo Smith Seneca East
Jaret Nelson Hopewell-Loudon
Andrew Scaife Hopewell-Loudon
Mitchell Chaffins Plymouth
Treven Lane Plymouth
Noah Esposito Margaretta
Isaac Fenwick Margaretta
Trent Craft Buckeye Central
Adam Krebs Buckeye Central
COACH OF YEAR DISTRICT 9 DIVISION III
Jim Carper Norwalk St. Paul
FIRST TEAM ALL DISTRICT 9 DIVISION IV
Michael Kirian New Riegel (Player of the Year)
Alex Theis New Riegel
Peyton Deats Tiffin Calvert
J.R. Wolfe Crestline
Zach Militello Fremont St. Joseph’s
Jacob Webb Old Fort
Gage Blackford Monroeville
Jeb Grover Lucas
Grant Vera Tiffin Calvert
Adrien Frank Mansfield St. Peter’s
SECOND TEAM ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION IV
Alec Zoeller New Riegel
Levi Gazarek North Baltimore
J.J. Fischer Sandusky St. Mary’s
Trenton Cooper Tiffin Calvert
Kaden Ronk Crestline
Alex Pessell Arcadia
Jordon Hartley Fremont St. Joseph’s
Cyle Smith Fostoria St. Wendelin
Austin Hanlon Monroeville
Ian Sanjur Mansfield St. Peter’s
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-DISTRICT 9 DIVISION IV
Brayden Thomas Fostoria St. Wendelin
Nick Holman Fostoria St. Wendelin
Nate Schemine Mansfield St. Peter’s
Nathan Freshwater Mansfield St. Peter’s
James McClung Sandusky St. Mary’s
Everett Samstag Sandusky St. Mary’s
Dylan Filliater Fremont St. Joseph’s
Logan Black Fremont St. Joseph’s
Elisha Jessee Mansfield Christian
Ian Ernsberger Mansfield Christian
Logan Niswander Lucas
Logan Knipp Lucas
Chandler Gaskill Crestline
Ty Clark Crestline
Adam Flores North Baltimore
David Patterson North Baltimore
Eli Palmer Arcadia
Tristan Martinez Arcadia
Brandon Arbogast New Riegel
Cole Noftz New Riegel
Jaysen Sanders Monroeville
Gaven Eitle Monroeville
Connor Kennedy Tiffin Calvert
Jaron Gase Tiffin Calvert
Isaiah Seidel South Central
COACH OF YEAR DISTRICT 9 DIVISION IV
Gregg Hughes New Riegel