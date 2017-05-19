New London, St. Paul district title tilt postponed

The Division IV District championship game between the New London Wildcats and St. Paul Flyers was postponed on Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday in Galion. The Flyers and Wildcats are tied at zero heading into the bottom of the second. The winner of the contest will be district champions and will travel to Patrick Henry High School in a regional semifinal matchup against either Parkway or Minster at 2 p.m. next Thursday.