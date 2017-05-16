Baseball Roundup | St. Paul falls to Crestview, NL earns share of FC

Crestview 13, St. Paul 12

After clinching a share of the Firelands Conference crown on Saturday, the Flyers had a chance to win it outright with a win over the Cougars. However, Crestview pulled through with a one-run win in a shootout Tuesday night.

With the St. Paul loss, New London is able to earn a share of the title. It is the Flyers’ first since 1985 and the Wildcats’ fifth straight conference championship.

St. Paul will take on FC foe Plymouth today in a Div. IV district semifinal contest, while New London plays Wynford. Both games will take place at Galion High School, with the Wildcats’ starting at 2 p.m.

Edison 5, Oak Harbor 1

OAK HARBOR — The Edison Chargers picked up a nice Sandusky Bay Conference win before they turn their attention to tournament play with a 5-1 win over Oak Harbor on Tuesday.

The Chargers scored two in the first, one in the fifth and two in the seventh to take home the win.

Bryce Roberts picked up the win on the bump tossing four innings allowing just one hit and striking out four. He also led the way at the plate with three hits.

Clay Cooper also added three hits on the day with three RBI to his name. Roberts and Nick Frederick added one RBI each. Braden Ehrhardt and Roberts both ripped doubles.

The Chargers improve to 15-10 overall and 10-4 in the SBC They are back in action on Thursday taking on Clear Fork in the district semifinals.

Plymouth 14, Monroeville 4

MONROEVILLE — The Plymouth Big Red concluded Firelands Conference play on Monday beating Monroeville 14-4.

The Big Red scored four runs to kick off the contest in the top of the first and never looked back. They scored three in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and four more in the seventh to come away with the lopsided victory. Monroeville scored one in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Plymouth piled up 16 hits on the evening led by six players with two hits a piece. Lukas Montgomery, Austin Nester, Seth Bailey, AJ Hamman, Peyton Young and Walker Elliott all had two hits each for the Big Red. Mitchell Chaffins, Jarrett Miller, Logan Myers and Treven Lane all added one hit each.

Miller, Hamman, Young and Elliott add had doubles while Miller and Lane had two RBI a piece. Chaffins, Bailey, Myers Hamman, Young and Elliot all added one RBI each.The Big Red stole 11 bases on the day led by Nester with three, Elliott and Bailey with two and Chaffins, Hamman, Montgomery and Young adding one each.

Four Big Red pitchers, Lane, Miller, Chaffins and Montgomery, combined for eight strikeouts and allowed six hits.

The Big Red are back in action on Wednesday against St. Paul in Galion.

TENNIS

Lexington 3, Norwalk 0

The Norwalk Truckers were bounced from the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association state tournament on Tuesday by area powerhouse Lexington 3-0.

Two matches were stopped because Lexington had already won the match in the first three finishes of the day. Evan Hohman dropped his third singles match to Brent Webster 2-6 and 0-6 while the first doubles team of Jacob Coe and Max Berry fell to Mike Sazdanoff and Benton Drake 3-6 and 1-6. The second doubles team of Damon Mohan and Andrew Riley fell to Ajik Vankatakaishan and Lewis Bojonek in a hard fought match 4-6 and 5-7.

"When the OTCA state tournament draw came out in March, we had this potential match circled because we knew it would be a challenge,” Norwalk coach Chris Higgins said. “The Truckers did everything they could, but came up short as a team. While two matches did not finish since Lexington had clinched the match by the score of 3-0, that doesn't mean they didn't play well. Andrew played one of his best matches of the year as he won the first set 6-4 and was up 3-2 when played was stopped.

“Austin narrowly lost the first set and was battling in the middle of the 2nd set. Evan, in his last match as a Trucker, just didn't have enough to keep up with his opponent. Jacob and Max were against a district qualifying doubles team that really knew how to play well as a team. Max, being his last match as a Trucker, tried his best, but the Minutemen were just too much. Damon and Andrew put themselves in an early 0-3 hole in both sets. Despite those stubborn streaks, they were in both sets. As the dual match season comes to an end, this 18-3 team will go down as one of the highest achieving teams in Norwalk boys tennis history as they won two invites, clinched an outright team title, and the entire Top 7 are 1st or 2nd Team All-NOL. Hopefully we can extend the season with two district qualifying doubles teams."

The Truckers have two doubles teams heading to the district tournament in Andrew Herner and Jacob Coe along with Damon Mohan and Austin Brown. The two teams will be in action at 10 a.m. on Thursday in Bowling Green.