Tournament schedule for every remaining team in the area

Baseball

Crestview at St. Paul, 5 p.m.

Edison at Oak Harbor, 4:45 p.m.

Softball

Division III District: Edison vs Colonel Crawford at Lexington, 5 p.m.

Division IV District: Monroeville vs Mohawk at Shelby, 6 p.m.

Track

Division II District at Oak Harbor

Wednesday 5/17

Baseball

Division IV District: New London vs Wynford at Galion. 2 p.m.

Division IV District: St. Paul vs Plymouth at Galion, 4 p.m.

Softball

Division III District Softball: Galion vs Willard at Lexington, 5 p.m.

Track

Division I District: at Columbian, 4 p.m.

Division II District: at Oak Harbor, 4 p.m.

Thursday 5/18

Baseball

Division III District: Clear Fork vs Edison at Shelby, 4 p.m.

Track

Division III District: at Bucyrus, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Division I District at Bowling Green

Friday 5/19

Baseball

Division IV District: New London or Wynford vs St. Paul or Plymouth at Galion, 5 p.m

Softball

Division IV District: Lucas or Crestline vs Monroeville or Mohawk at Shelby, 5 p.m.

Division III District: Colonel Crawford or Edison vs Galion or Willard at Lexington, 5 p.m.

Track

Division I District: at Tiffin, 4 p.m.

Division II District: at Oak Harbor, 4 p.m.

Saturday 5/20

Baseball

Division III District: Margaretta or Galion vs Clear Fork or Edison at Shelby 1 p.m.

Track

Division III District at Bucyrus, 11 a.m.