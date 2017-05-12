Cooper tosses no-hitter, Chargers reach district tournament for 9th straight season

MILAN — An old saying in baseball says momentum is the next day’s starting pitcher.

As far as Edison coach Sean Hoover is concerned, he wouldn’t have it any other way when he can hand the ball to staff ace Clay Cooper.

Cooper didn’t disappoint once again — throwing a seven-inning no-hitter in Edison’s 3-0 Division III sectional championship win over visiting Ashland Crestview (11-12) on Friday.

With its ninth straight sectional title, Edison (14-10) advances to Thursday’s 4 p.m. district semifinal against Clear Fork (14-11) at Shelby High School.

“It was a good, solid effort defensively on our part, and Clay threw a great game with the no-hitter,” Hoover said. “We had a lot of nice plays behind him and got enough on offense to get the win. They pitched pretty well, too, and once you get into the tournament — it’s usually going to be No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers going, so you have to take advantage of what is there.”

Cooper cruised through the game at a brisk pace on the mound as he needed just 78 pitches to complete the feat. The Div. II Malone University recruit peppered the plate from all angles and struck out 10 batters in the game. He narrowly missed out on the rare perfect game as he walked a batter in the fifth inning.

Cooper said he just had a good feeling when he came out to warm-up before the game.

“I felt really great out there, really,” Cooper said. “I was just trying to hit my spots and throw strikes, like every other pitcher out there. Honestly, I got a little nervous toward the end and it was in my head a little bit.

“I have thrown no-hitters before, but never in a high school game, and I could hear them talking about it” he added. “Thankfully, I had my team out there with me, as they made a lot of big plays in the field and we got it done.”

Sam Stoll led off the first inning for the Chargers with a single and scored the game’s opening run on an RBI single off the bat of Cooper for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Thomas Oeder connected on a two-run single to score Bryce Roberts and Cam Perdue for a 3-0 lead — which was plenty for Cooper.

“We did a decent job of making contact on the ball tonight, but we weren’t really able to square up and hit it hard,” Hoover said. “Oeder got a pretty big hit that gave us some cushion, and then after that I thought we started driving it more.

“We left a lot of runners on base and we will be working to gt better at that, but again, we are going up against some good pitchers, too,” he added.