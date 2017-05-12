Baseball Roundup | Western falls in sectional title game

GALION — Both the Roughriders and the Tigers had an impressive day on the mound in Friday’s Division III sectional final game.

But it was Galion who won the battle on the bump, allowing just one run.

Western, who out-hit Galion six to two, fell behind 3-0 in third inning. It tallied its only run in the fifth.

Justin Studd took the loss for the ‘Riders. He threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs on two hits and striking out two.

Tylor Priddy went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Western. Studd, Bailey Hahn, Braeden Wright and Zac Hankins all added a hit.

The Roughriders exit the tournament with an 11-12 record and host St. Paul on Saturday to round out Firelands Conference play.