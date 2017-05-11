Lukasko's gem, two-out hitting lead Flyers to sectional championship

And they started with a 10-0 run-rule win over Buckeye Central to claim a sectional championship on Thursday night in New Washington. Next is a chance to clinch the school’s first baseball Firelands Conference championship since 1985.

The Flyers picked up a convincing win in their first tournament game after earning a first-round bye automatically placing them in the sectional final contest. The Flyers saw a dominating pitching performance from junior Nick Lukasko and scored six runs with two outs throughout the game to earn the win in six innings.

Lukasko tossed a complete game shutout allowing just two hits while striking out four.

“The way Nick pitched today was out of sight,” St. Paul coach Jim Carper said. “He had them off balance and did what he was supposed to do. He located his fastball very well and he got a couple kids looking with his curveball. He just kept moving his pitches around and hitting his spots. He did a great job. And he never shows a bit of emotion. We call him Rocky because he is just so calm all of the time.”

The Flyers gave the ball to their ace even with a couple of FC games remaining in the coming days. The Flyers need both games to clinch a title outright and one to clinch a share.

“I just wanted to win it for the team,” Lukasko said. “We are focused on making a nice run in the playoffs this year and it all started with this one. We just have to come ready to play every single game no matter if it is for a Firelands Conference championship or a tournament game. We have worked hard all year and it has been forever since we won an FC championship so we want to go get it.”

The Flyers started the game off with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. After the No. 1 and 2 batters went down in order, The Flyers strung together three straight hits led by Kurt Maxwell and Luke Carper and ending with Colton Service. Carper drove home Maxwell with an RBI single and Service brought home Carper to give the Flyers the 2-0 lead.

With Lukasko on the bump, the score remained that until the bottom of the fifth when the Flyers drew four straight walks to start the inning. Service again drove home a run before Brandon Saldusky added an RBI on a fielder’s choice and Jake Griffin put the final touches on the rally with a sacrifice fly.

St. Paul then added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to pick up the run rule. Again, after the first two batters went down in order, the Flyers picked up all four runs with two outs. Maxwell and Carper drew back-to-back walks and Service added his third RBI of the day when he singled bringing in Maxwell. Saldusky singled to load the bases and Aiden Fisher ripped a two-RBI single to make it 9-0. Griffin added his second RBI of the day with a single to end it.

“I love the way the bottom of the order came through and hit the baseball,” Carper said. “That was huge for us.

“I just told the guys to just relax and keep it simple. I told them that they knew where the strike zone was and if he doesn’t throw it there, don’t swing, but if he gives you a strike to hit, jump all over it. But most of all, they just need to have fun. Baseball is the greatest game in the world; it is supposed to be fun.”

In all, the Flyers collected nine hits led by Caper, Service and Griffin with two a piece. Maxwell, Saldusky and Fisher each added one. Service finished with three RBI while Fisher and Griffin had two each and Carper and Saldusky had one a piece.

“We were just really relaxed and having fun in the dugout no matter how many outs there are and I think it really carried over to our hitters,” Lukasko said. “They were able to stay loose yet stay focused and they hit the ball well.”

The Flyers move on to the district tournament and take on Plymouth after the Big Red beat Colonel Crawford 5-3 for a sectional title. The two teams face off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Galion High School. But before that, the Flyers travel to Western Reserve at 11 a.m. on Saturday for an FC game. A win and the Flyers could clinch their first FC title since 1985. They also host Crestview on Tuesday to close out the regular season.

“It means a lot to be able to collect a championship,” Carper said. “Our No. 1 goal starts Saturday as we go for a Firelands Conference title. We haven’t won the league in a very long time. It is time for us to win it with this group of guys. I want it for them just as much as they want it for themselves.”

