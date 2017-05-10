Truckers' bats go quiet in sectional loss

Hosting Perkins in the Division II Sectional semifinal, the Truckers owned the better seed, but were routed by the Pirates 8-0 to knock them out of the tournament.

Norwalk collected just four hits on the day, two by senior Mitchell Perry, one by junior Jacob Roth and one by senior Ian Keefer. The Truckers went down in order through the first three innings thanks to a dominating pitching performance from Perkins senior Dawson Nason. Nason finished with a complete game shutout with six strikeouts.

“He is good,” Norwalk coach Wes Douglas said of Nason. “When we did square it up, they made those tough plays. They made the plays in the dirt and ran down every fly ball. It was one of those days where when we did square it up, they just had an answer. He is a very polished pitcher and a great competitor.”

The Truckers fell behind early 3-0 after the first innings and never recovered from the shock of that early deficit. They allowed Perkins to scored two more in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth before the lead ballooned to an insurmountable deficit.

“We never like to play from behind,” Douglas said. “But they hit better than us, the pitched better than us, they fielded it better than us and every close call went their way. They were just the better team today. We have played well all year and we just had three bad days and unfortunately, today was one of them. It wasn’t for lack of effort or focus, we just got beat by a good team.”

The Truckers finally got in the hit column in the fourth inning with a lead-off single by Perry, but a double play and a line out to third ended any serious threat. Keefer started the fifth off with a single, but Nason worked out of that jam before a Trucker could reach third base. Perry added his second hit of the game in the sixth with a one-out single and Roth followed up with a two-out single two batters lated, but Nason forced a pop out to the catcher to end the inning.

The Truckers fell to 16-6 on the season and saw an early exit from the tournament. They are back at it on Saturday with a special opportunity at Ashland University to play on a college field in front of a college coach.

“We have a game at Ashland University on Saturday and wrap up the NOL on Wednesday at Tiffin,” Douglas said. “I just want them to show up and play baseball for the love of the game. That is where we are at right now. We get to play on a college field Saturday which is a great opportunity. Ashland University’s coach is looking at a couple of our players and he will be there so it will give us an incentive to play well.”

The Truckers will turn around and end their season with a road Northern Ohio League game at Columbian. It will be the final NOL game in Norwalk history.

“We will look to finish the NOL on top,” Douglas added. “If we can get two nice wins, we can finish at 18-6. Aside from a couple of tough days, our guys have done a nice job this season and represented Norwalk well. The coaching staff has done a heck of a job this year too. These guys put in a ton of time and put their heart and soul into these kids and I know the kids appreciate all of their efforts.”

Seniors Blake Obringer, Hayden Risner, Ian Keefer and Mitchell Perry played their final game on Norwalk High School’s field on Wednesday and will look to close out their careers with a couple of wins.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333