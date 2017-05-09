Baseball Roundup | Big Red knock Wildcats from FC lead

Plymouth 6, New London 0

NEW LONDON — The Plymouth Big Red played spoiler after their own Firelands Conference hopes were dash the day before beating New London 6-0 on Tuesday.

Plymouth’s Treven Lane tossed six shutout innings allowing just five hits and striking out three before giving way to Jarrett Miller who closed things out in the seventh with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts.

The bats came alive for the Big Red after they scored one in the first, one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh to take home the win. Lane, Miller and Seth Bailey all added two hits a piece. Bailey had the only double for the Big Red and Anthony Montgomery had the other Plymouth hit.

Austin Nester had a pair of RBI while Bailey, Logan Myers and A.J. Hamman had one a piece.

The New London bats went quiet with just five hits on the day. Ryan Lane had a pair of hits while Peyton Wilson, Dane Matthews and Hunter Ruble added one hit a piece. The Wildcats came into the contest looking to clinch at least a share of the Firelands Conference but now need a St. Paul loss in order to have a chance at an FC title.

Both teams are back in action on Thuesday as they both host their sectional championship games.

St. Paul 11, Mapleton 6

The St. Paul Flyers found themselves all alone in first place of the Firelands Conference after an 11-6 win over Mapleton on Tuesday night.

An eight-run explosion in the fourth inning allowed St. Paul to turn a one-run deficit into a seven-run lead after the Mounties took a 3-0 lead after the first before the Flyers added two in the third. The Flyers added one in the fifth for insurance before Mapleton attempted a come back with one in the fifth and two in the sixth.

With the win, the Flyers — ranked No. 8 in Division IV in the latest state coaches poll — inched closer to their first FC title since 1985, taking a one-game lead over New London, which lost 6-0 to Plymouth Tuesday, with two league games to go.

St. Paul (17-4, 10-2) plays at Western Reserve Saturday, then hosts Crestview Tuesday to wrap up FC play.

Kurt Maxwell earned Tuesday’s win, giving up six runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out two and walked three.

Colton Service and Jake Griffin both drove in two runs for St. Paul, which also got two hits from Brandon Saldusky. Owen Starcher singled twice, while Aiden Fisher and Noah Good each had a single.

The Flyers host Buckeye Central at 5 p.m. on Thursday for a sectional championship.

Norwalk 5, Galion 3

The Norwalk Truckers got a non league game in before they begin tournament play and came away with a 5-3 win over Galion.

The Truckers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before Galion tied it up at two in the top of the third. Norwalk responded with two runs in the home half of the inning. They added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth before Galion added a run in the top of the seventh to round out the scoring.

The Truckers collected seven hits on the night led by Leighton Battles with two including a double. Mitchell Perry and Bryson Harvey added doubles while Quinn Hipp, Ian Keefer and Blake Obringer added singles. Battles, Harvey, Obringer and Jacob Roth all one RBI each in the winning effort.

Hipp took the win for the Truckers tossing 3 2/3 innings and allowing just one hit and no runs. Austin Christman tossed 2 1/3 innings allowing two runs on four hits and Perry threw a scoreless inning allowing one run on one hit. No Norwalk pitcher recorded a strikeout.

The Truckers improve to 16-5 on the season and host Perkins in the sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

Edison 15, Port Clinton 5 F/6

PORT CLINTON — The Edison Chargers saw the bats explode in a 15-5 run-rule win over Port Clinton on Tuesday.

Braden Ehrhardt finished with three hits including a double while Nick Frederick had three hits including a double and a triple with four RBI and four runs scored. Bryce Roberts had two hits with a double and four RBI. Clay Cooper chipped in with three RBI and Sam Stoll scored four runs on the day.

The Chargers host Crestview at 5 p.m. on Friday in a sectional championship contest.

Division IV Sectional: Buckeye Central 4, Monroeville 1