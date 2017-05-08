Here are your spring sports nominees

Three Norwalk Truckers, two Edison Chargers, a Monroeville Eagles, a Western Reserve Roughrider and a New London Wildcat all make the nominees’ list this week. There were some incredible pitching performances including a no-hitter, a record breaking performance and a race winner on the track.

Here is this week’s nominees for Reflector Players of the Week:

For the boys, Western Reserve’s Justin Studd leads the list after firing a no-hitter in a 5-1 win over St. Paul on Wednesday. Studd struck out seven and allowed an unearned run in the sixth to knock off the Firelands Conference leader.

Mitchell Perry of Norwalk also put up an impressive pitching performance after he tossed a 5-inning shutout in a 10-0 win over Oak Harbor on Wednesday. He allowed just two hits while striking out five.

Sticking with the pitching theme, Clay Cooper of Edison threw a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over Perkins on Wednesday allowing four hits and striking out five. He has yet to give up an earned run this season.

Norwalk freshman Jake Sommers picked up a nomination after breaking his own pole vault record with a vault of 14-01 during a tri-meet at Belleuve on Wednesday. Sommers broke the school record earlier in the season.

For the ladies, Hailey Stoll of Edison picks up a nomination after a three-hit, two-RBI performance in a 9-7 win over Perkins on Wednesday. Stoll had two double in the game.

New London’s Kathy Vangilder out-pitched the boys by tossing a complete-game shutout in a 2-0 win over Mapleton on Wednesday. She struck out three batter on the day.

Monroeville’s Ashlyn Tommas picks up the nomination after a three-hit, three-RBI day in a 4-2 win over Plymouth on Tuesday.

Rounding out the nominees is Marley Geretz of Norwalk. She won the 300-meter hurdles in a tri-meet at Bellevue on Wednesday finishing the race in 51 seconds.

Fans can vote for one of four male and four female spring sports athletes each week online throughout the winter sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can also submit their nominees for next week’s Player of the Week by emailing them to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com by 9 p.m. on Saturday. Votes emailed in will not count.