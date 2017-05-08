Baseball Roundup | New London, St. Paul remain tied for first in FC

N. London 7, Plymouth 2

PLYMOUTH — The Wildcats were able to stay in the race for the Firelands Conference crown as they defeated the Big Red in a Firelands Conference matchup on Monday.

Leading 1-0 heading into the sixth inning, New London (16-6, 11-2) exploded for six runs to take a 7-0 lead.

Ryan Lane earned his eighth win on the season, fanning 12 batters. Peyton Wilson led the attack with three hits and a couple of RBI and Jake Gerlak also tallied three hits.

With the loss, Plymouth is eliminated from the conference title race.

Austin Nester suffered the loss, allowing three earned runs on eight hits, while striking out six. Jarrett Miller singled twice and plated a run to lead the Plymouth offense.

St. Paul 13, Mapleton 3 F/5

NANKIN — The state-ranked Flyers kept pace with New London in the loss column atop the Firelands Conference standings with a run-rule win over the host Mounties.

Luke Carper finished four of four with two doubles and five RBI to pace St. Paul (16-4, 9-2), while Nick Lukasko added three hits. Kurt Maxwell also had two hits, including a double, while Owen Starcher and Colton Service each added doubles and Brandon Saldusky had two hits.

Zak Reed went all five innings for St. Paul — ranked No. 5 in Division IV. He allowed three earned runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts.

No. 16-ranked New London (16-6, 11-2) just needs a win today vs. Plymouth to earn a share of the FC title, while the Flyers still need to beat Mapleton at home today, and play at Western Reserve on Saturday and host Crestview next week.

Norwalk 14, Sandusky 1

SANDUSKY — A 10-run third inning helped the Truckers defeat the Blue Streaks on Monday in an NOL battle.

Jacob Roth earned the win for Norwalk, pitching two innings, allowing no zero hits and striking out six.

The Truckers had 15 hits in the game. Mitchell Perry notched three singles and an RBI, Ian Keefer singled, doubled and plated a pair of runs and Bryson Harvey and Blake Obringer each drove in three runs.

W. Reserve 8, S. Central 4

GREENWICH — Western Reserve took the lead for good in the fifth inning to secure a back-and-forth game from South Central on Monday.

Stephen Hood earned the win for the Roughriders on the mound, he gave up one run on two hits while striking out six. Josh Bonet took the loss for South Central. In three innings, he surrendered four runs on five hits, striking out two.

Justin Studd led Western at the plate with a pair of hits and three runs batted in. Hood and Bailey Hahn each added a hit and an RBI.

Colten Felver paced the Trojans with one hit and two RBI.