Carlos Carrasco trying to steady the Cleveland Indians' unsteady starting rotation

Carlos Carrasco, in the starting rotation that Salazar calls the best in the big leagues, is the only one pitching to expectations. That in itself is unexpected.

Carrasco did not have the kind of spring training that the Indians envisioned for a pitcher whose 2016 season ended on Sept. 17 when he suffered a broken right hand from a line drive by Ian Kinsler. The Indians wanted him to pitch 30 innings in spring training. Carrasco pitched 15 because of a sore right elbow and a trip home to be with his wife for the birth of their fifth child.

The Indians talked about opening the season with Carrasco on the disabled list to let him throw more innings. Then they changed directions and he started the second game of the regular season against Texas.

Carrasco struck out seven and pitched 5 2/3 innings in a 4-3 win on April 4. Over his last five starts, he's never thrown fewer than six innings or allowed more than two runs in a game.

In Wednesday's 3-2 win over Detroit, Carrasco came to Comerica Park with a fever. He still pitched, holding the Tigers to two runs in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

"I thought he did a great job, especially under the circumstances," said manager Terry Francona. "I don't think he felt great today. He came in with a fever. We kept telling him, 'Hey, you look OK.'"

Carrasco and Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd opened with three scoreless innings each before the Indians took a 3-0 lead in the in the fourth. Carrasco carried it through the sixth, but by that time it was 3-2.

"That (Detroit) lineup we've seen what they can do, especially when you give them an opening," said Francona. "He limited the damage. He threw strikes.

"I thought when he got to about 90 pitches, I thought with where they were in the lineup, we had asked enough."

Francona called for left-hander Andrew Miller and closer Cody Allen to work the final three innings. Miller went two innings and Allen pitched a tense ninth for his seventh straight save.

"We have to make an adjustment and that's what I did," said Carrasco, about pitching when he wasn't feeling good. "I tried not to worry about that and just worry about the game. When I wasn't pitching, I came in here. We have great trainers in here and they take care of everything."

Carrasco is 3-2 with a 2.18 ERA in six starts. He's struck out 39, walked eight and allowed 10 earned runs in 41 1/3 innings.

So what happened between spring training and the start of the regular season?

"I just go out there and try to do my job and don't think about what happened in spring training," said Carrasco. "Whatever happened in spring training is in the past. I'm living in the present now and I'm just going to continue to throw."

After the Indians scored three runs in the fourth on Jose Ramirez's triple and a sacrifice fly by Jason Kipnis, Miguel Cabrera opened Detroit's half of the fourth with a single. He continued to second on Ramirez's throwing error from third.

Victor Martinez sent a bouncer to deep short. Francisco Lindor made the stop on the outfield grass, froze Cabrera and threw to first for the out. Cabrera, however, tried to advance to third. First baseman Carlos Santana made a strong throw across the diamond to Ramirez to complete the 6-3-5 double play. The Tigers challenged the out call, but the call on the field was upheld.

"Those guys made a great play," said Carrasco. "I was surprised he (Cabrera) went, but Santana made a great throw and we got a double play."

Carrasco said it's not just up to him to fill the gap left by Kluber.

"It's not just me, it's everyone in here," he said. "The guys have to come in here and do the job. We're going to have some ups and downs. Kluber is on the DL, but there's nothing we can do about that except wait for him to get ready."

