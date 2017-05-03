Disabled list or no disabled list? Cleveland Indians will play waiting game with Corey Kluber

But outfielder Austin Jackson joined the list on Tuesday afternoon with a hyper-extended big toe on his left foot. There could be another addition in the near future -- Corey Kluber, the Indians' No.1 starter.

Kluber left Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Tigers after just three innings with a stiff lower back. He rose slowly out of his chair to talk to reporters after the game, saying his back has been bothering him for the last few starts.

Manager Terry Francona preferred to wait until Kluber reported to Comerica Park on Wednesday before talking about what the next step will be with Kluber.

"We can wait until Wednesday to see how he shows up," said Francona. "He's been working hard on maintenance and things like that. I just thought it was unfair to leave him in. You worry that he's going to hurt his arm.

"So we'll go from there. We'll know more on Wednesday."

Francona said Kluber received an MRI and other tests on his back a while ago. Kluber has had issues with his back since spring training.

"I think it's been with him for a while," said Francona. "Guys have stuff all the time. Tonight he was more uncomfortable. A lot of it was probably because of the weather."

Kluber allowed five runs on seven hits in three innings. He struck out four and walked one. By the third inning, Francona had seen enough.

"It just looked to me like his back was tight," said Francona. "He wasn't free and easy. You don't want somebody to hurt a shoulder or elbow. It's not fair to him."

Kluber didn't know if the weather played a role in his early exit or not. It was 47 degrees, damp and windy at Comerica Park.

"It's been a few starts now, on and off to different degrees," said Kluber. "Tonight, for whatever reason, it wasn't allowing me to go out there and pitch very well. "

Kluber, like Francona, was concerned that overcompensating for the stiff back could lead to a different injury.

"Anytime you have something pop up," said Kluber, "there's a balancing act between trying to work through it and at the same time not having it lead to something more severe."

The biggest hit Kluber allowed Tuesday was a two-run homer by Miguel Cabrera, who came off the disabled list before the game. Kluber threw a 94 mph fastball to the inside part of the plate, but Cabrera pulled his hands in and drove the ball over the fence in left field. After the game, Cabrera told reporters that the injury that put him on the disabled list -- a sore right groin -- tightened during the game.

"There's a reason he's probably the best hitter of our generation," said Kluber. "It was a good pitch. For what I was trying to do there, you've just got to tip your cap to him. He's a good hitter, period."

It was the 450th homer of Cabrera's career. The Tiger first baseman is hitting .442 (23-for-52) with six homers and 12 RBI in his career against Kluber.

